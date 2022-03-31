Pittsfield Police Issue Alert For Missing 19-Year-Old

Missing: Imani Alston Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsfield Polie Department

Police in Western Massachusetts are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Berkshire County resident Imani Alston has been reported missing from Pittsfield.

Alston, age 19, is described as being 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with dark braided hair and brown eyes, said the Pittsfield Police.

She has an infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist, police added.

Anyone with information on Alston's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.