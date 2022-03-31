ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield Police Issue Alert For Missing 19-Year-Old

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Missing: Imani Alston Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsfield Polie Department

Police in Western Massachusetts are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Berkshire County resident Imani Alston has been reported missing from Pittsfield.

Alston, age 19, is described as being 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with dark braided hair and brown eyes, said the Pittsfield Police.

She has an infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist, police added.

Anyone with information on Alston's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

