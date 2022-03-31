ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hauskins Brings Diamond Back to Circa August 11

By Tristan Tapscott
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Circa ‘21’s own Brad Hauskins leads a talented cast of musicians and vocalists in this tribute to rock ‘n’...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

MØ brings dynamic, alluring set to August Hall

An electric blue haze lingered above a growing crowd, anxiously waiting in the awkward anticipation between opener and main act. When white backlights suddenly flipped on, however, the audience turned its undivided attention to the stage, and MØ finally emerged. A change from her signature blonde, her red and black hair covered nearly her entire face as she stood motionless, staring at the floor. She began singing in a sort of opera style, supported by acoustics from her band, which, after just a few moments, broke out into heavy guitar and floor-to-ceiling kick drum.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
DoYouRemember?

Melissa Francis Says Michael Landon Took Elements From ‘Bonanza’ For ‘Little House’

Melissa Francis was on Little House on the Prairie when she was just a young girl, but she now looks back on the show with fresh eyes. These days she mainly works as a journalist on television, but opens up about working on Little House from time to time. She admitted that she believes creator and star Michael Landon “stole” certain elements from Bonanza.
TV SERIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Curious Case of Paul McCartney’s ‘Ebony and Ivory’

The early ‘80s was a challenging time for Paul McCartney. Soon after the death of John Lennon, his post-Beatles band Wings had broken up, and during an argument with his wife Linda, he continued working on an album he’d call Tug of War. Amid such a complex period in his life, it’s easy to imagine McCartney wondering – as we all have – why life couldn’t be simpler.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Celebrities Who Were Born on Halloween

Halloween has become a truly global phenomenon, and is marked by parties and parades around the world. One theory holds that many Halloween traditions derived from Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain. For some people, Oct. 31 means a lot more than trick-or-treating and jack-o’-lanterns – it’s their birthday.  Using IMDb, an online […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hauskins
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
QuadCities.com

Tool Coming To Moline’s TaxSlayer Center Thursday

Tickets are available Friday at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer box office and all online ticket sellers. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Burlesque, Gatlin Brothers, ‘Rabbit Hole’ And More In This Week’s FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Country Thunder Music Festival Lineup Announced

The lineup for this year’s Country Thunder music festival has been announced. The lineup features names like Lee Brice, Kip Moore, Sawyer Brown, Chris Young and more. The full list, as well as additional festival information, can be found on the Country Thunder website.
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy