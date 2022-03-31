ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon housing chief sheds 'acting' from her title

By Peter Wong
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1qVG_0evmSbJH00 Gov. Brown names Andrea Bell, who has been in charge since her predecessor became regional leader for HUD.

Andrea Bell sheds "acting" from her title as she leads the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Bell's permanent appointment to the top job, effective Friday, April 1. Bell had been director of housing stabilization for the agency when Margaret Salazar left in February to become Northwest regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked in the federal agency for 10 years before Brown named her state housing director in November 2016.

Bell has been with the state agency since April 2019, when she became assistant director for homeless services. She became director of housing stabilization the following year, when she also took on energy and weatherization assistance, rental assistance, and initiatives for racial and social justice.

Gov. Brown's statement on Thursday, March 31:

"She has consistently demonstrated the leadership and collaboration skills necessary to expand affordable housing in Oregon, strengthen tenant protections, help people experiencing homelessness find homes, and address the racial disparities that have existed in housing policy in this country for far too long. Oregon is incredibly fortunate to have such an impactful leader at such a critical moment."

The state agency, with local partners, has been busy paying out state and federal funds for emergency rental assistance. The Legislature approved $200 million from the state budget in December 2020 — all of it has been spent — and added $100 million in a Dec. 13 special session. The agency also reallocated $13 million not needed immediately for housing stabilization.

The agency also has spent or committed the initial $289 million that Oregon got from the U.S. Treasury, which has given Oregon $16 million more from funds left unspent in other states and communities. State officials sought $198 million more; the request is pending.

More than 40,000 households have received aid. But thousands of applications for emergency rental assistance await processing. Proof of application enables tenants to hold off evictions.

The Legislature also approved $100 million more for transition programs that seek to avert evictions once emergency rental assistance ends.

Bell said this upon her permanent appointment:

"I'm driven by the belief that all Oregonians deserve safe, stable and affordable housing and I feel fortunate to be in a position to guide a talented and dedicated team to advance this work across the housing continuum during such critical times. Housing continues to be a vital determinant of health for all Oregonians, and our work continues."

Bell earned a master's degree in public health from Arizona State University. She came to Oregon from Arizona, where she was the housing director within a state Medicaid health plan administration. In that job she oversaw operation and expansion of permanent supportive housing, which combines shelter with services such as mental health, and programs aimed at homelessness and how health and housing intersect. She led a governor's initiative to help people who lacked shelter and treatment services for mental health and substance abuse, and the first project to tap a tax credit from Arizona's housing trust fund.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers act on two elections bills

One allows use of Social Security ID for online registration; another aimed at threats to election workers. The Oregon Legislature has cleared two election-related bills for Gov. Kate Brown's signature. House Bill 4133 will enable people to register to vote or update their information online through use of a Social...
Lake Oswego Review

Labor secretary praises Oregon's newest job training plan

Marty Walsh meets women apprentices at Portland center, says state dovetails with federal efforts.Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says Oregon is on the right track in spending federal and state dollars to train future workers, not just build today's projects to achieve carbon-free energy and rebuild transportation and communications networks. Walsh got to see for himself on Thursday, March 24, when he toured the Electrical Training Center on Airport Way in Northeast Portland and spoke with women apprentices from Local 48 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Earlier, he visited the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center, which Portland Community College operates...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon minority leaders look back at 2020 legislation session

The GOP's new leaders in both chambers see modest gains after March's short, 35-day session. A PMG Special Report This story is a joint project of newspapers within the Pamplin Media Group, which includes the Portland Tribune, the Madras Pioneer and the Central Oregonian, along with more than two dozen weekly and monthly news sites and print editions throughout the state. "It think overall it could have been worse." That's how newly minted Oregon House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson described the 2022 Legislative session, which ended earlier this month. Both Republican leaders — Breese-Iverson of Prineville in...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Our opinion: It's time to pay Oregon legislators a decent wage

Our lawmakers have toiled with poverty wages; Oregon should match neighboring states. At the Oregon Legislature, chairing a committee means having clout. Chairs decide which bills move and which don't. The entire region benefits from having committee leaders representing our districts. Take, for example, Reps. Karin Power of Milwaukie, Rachel Prusak of West Linn, and Anna Williams of Hood River. In the legislative session that ended this month, Powers chaired the House Committee on Early Childhood, Prusak chaired the House Committee on Health Care, and Williams chaired the House Committee on Human Services. All three representatives are women. All are...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego Review

COVID-19: Limits end, boosters arrive, new variant

Oregon official say that it is just a coincidence the state of emergency ends on April Fools Day.Oregon is taking several steps to dismantle the state of emergency in the state since March 2020, even as the fastest spreading version of COVID-19 now accounts for over half of all new cases in the United States. The moves come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oregon are close to falling under 100 per day, down from nearly 1,200 in January. Schools have managed to remain open even with positive cases reported throughout the state. A mass vaccination site in Portland closed permanently...
OREGON STATE
Detroit News

Many Medicaid recipients could lose coverage as pandemic ends

Most of the nation will rejoice when the Biden administration lifts the public health emergency that has been in force since March 2020. But when that moment comes — probably this summer, absent another surge — it could put many millions of adults and children currently on Medicaid at risk of losing health care coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
SFGate

Why a California Congressman Has Proposed a Four-Day Workweek

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things about work, with millions of people doing their jobs from home, others quitting altogether, and some — as they finally return to the office after two long years — expecting a greater degree of flexibility. But one California congressman, Rep. Mark...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Assistance#Hud#Northwest
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
HOUSE RENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
JOBS
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Portland Tribune

Study: No spike in offenses for Oregon prisoners released early

Rates of recidivism for those released early fall in line with those who aren't, a new report finds. A preliminary report released this month by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission found that people released early from prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic were not more likely to commit crimes. Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 963 people during the COVID-19 pandemic between July 2020 and October 2021. The majority were considered medically vulnerable or near the end of their sentences. The Criminal Justice Commission, a nonpartisan state agency, looked at the first 266 people granted a release between July and November of 2020. The agency found 18% were arrested within one year of their commutation, 8% were convicted of a new crime and 2% were reincarcerated. "It doesn't appear that being let out early for these folks had any type of negative impact as far as higher rates of recidivism that we would normally expect," Ken Sanchagrin, executive director of the commission, told OPB. OPB is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Find the compete story here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Washington County projects need workers

The area is in need of 3,500 more skilled laborers, but has little housing available, industry experts say.Washington County needs 3,500 more skilled laborers this May for major infrastructure projects coming down the pipeline and already in the works, according to industry experts — but even if the area attracts enough workers, there is nowhere for them to live. Local industry leaders are saying the struggle to find skilled laborers and to attract more journeymen and journeywomen to the area is causing costs to increase exponentially on many major projects — including some that are taxpayer-funded. Norm Eder, former president...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon panel allocates flexible federal transportation money

Environmental advocates criticize $50M for 'enhanced' highways of $412M approved; state is in line for $1.2B.The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved how it should spend $412 million in federal flexible funds to help people and goods move around safely and with less damage to the environment. In its vote Wednesday, March 30, the commission added a new pilot project to help people without cars get around — particularly in low-income and minority households — but also restored $50 million for "enhancements" to complete two big highway projects. Both projects were authorized but not fully funded by the 2017 Legislature in...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City's mayor stepping down 'to put family first'

Rachel Lyles Smith took on role a year ago to replace official who was recalled in November 2020A year after taking the oath of office as Oregon City's mayor, Rachel Lyles Smith said she'll be stepping down from the position so she and her husband can move out of state to be closer to their families. Lyles Smith's resignation will be effective April 22, she wrote to commissioners and the city manager on March 30. Denyse McGriff, who took office this year as Oregon City Commission president, will serve as interim mayor following Lyles Smith's resignation, until a special...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
238
Followers
4K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy