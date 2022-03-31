ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says Christopher Columbus Statue Could Make Return To Grant Park

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday (March 28), Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she “fully expects” the statue of Christopher Columbus to be returned to its pedestal in Grant Park. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lightfoot also said she wants a security plan to be put in place to prevent a repeat of...

www.bet.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Chicago

Aldermen challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccine mandate see latest bid fall short

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 11 Chicago aldermen demanded a special City Council meeting to discuss another option for the mayor's vaccine mandate for city workers, but that meeting lasted less than three minutes, after they couldn't get enough of their colleagues to show up to establish a quorum.As expected, Mayor Lori Lightfoot herself was a no-show for the meeting, after calling the effort a "stunt" and saying she would not cancel a previously planned trip out of town.In her absence, critics of the mayor had wanted to use the meeting to push back against her requirement for all...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Mayor Lightfoot and CPS Launch Citywide Skilled Trades Career Fair

Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Pedro Martinez announced a three-day in-person Skilled Trades Career Fair. Over three days, approximately 3,000 CPS students will have the opportunity to learn about careers from more than 50 local employers, trade unions, and workforce agencies. The Trades Career...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Confirmation vote for new 11th Ward alderman delayed, after Mayor Lightfoot says 'a bit more time is needed' to make appointment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago will have to wait a bit longer to find out who the next 11th Ward alderman will be.The seat has been vacant since former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson resigned last month, following his conviction on fraud and tax charges.Mayor Lori Lightfoot had previously said she wanted to appoint a new alderman for the 11th Ward in time for the City Council to confirm her choice at its meeting on Wednesday, and the City Council Rules Committee had scheduled a confirmation hearing for Tuesday afternoon.A total of 27 people have applied for the seat, and Lightfoot's office posted the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says vaccine noncompliers will be given final chance before losing pay: ‘We’re not doing mass firings today’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give city workers who didn’t get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday a chance to get the shot before placing them on no-pay status, she said Monday. Lightfoot implemented a rule requiring city workers get vaccinated by March 13 or lose pay. Asked Monday how the city would enforce its policies, Lightfoot said supervisors would call workers in to ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot to provide update on COVID-19 in Chicago; vaccines available at several CPS schools Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Dr. Allison Arwady Tuesday morning for an update on the covid-19 situation in Chicago.With all the numbers going down, from cases to hospitalizations to the positivity rate, COVID is at the lowest levels we've seen in months.If you still need a vaccine, you can get one Tuesday during vaccine clinics at several Chicago Public Schools.Eleven schools are hosting clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including Drummond, Libby, Mayer, Perez and Whitney.Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status.About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the mayor change vaccine-related requirements for city workers.This is happening the same week that city employees who are not in compliance with the vaccination mandate are supposed to start going on no-pay status. But that deadline is again a bit fuzzy.  
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Mayor Lightfoot Honors Lives Lost During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., ahead of the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Chicago and the outbreak taking hold here, honoring those whose lives were lost to the virus and recommitting City to fighting the pandemic and addressing the racial health disparities that were so heightened by the outbreak.
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Adam Shakoor, Judge And Attorney Who Represented Rosa Parks, Dies

Former Detroit deputy mayor, civil rights advocate, attorney and judge Adam Shakoor has reportedly passed away at 74. Shakoor, who represented Rosa Parks as a lawyer, was America’s first-ever Muslim judge, according to civil rights groups. According to the Detroit Free Press, he died on Sunday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times
BET

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Unveils $10 Million Plan To Increase Black Homeownership

Washington D.C. is one of many cities where homeownership has significantly declined for African Americans, but a new plan is underway there to bring it back to where it was. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $10 million Black Homeownership Fund Thursday (March 31), as part of the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget, that seeks to tackle longstanding racial disparities.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy