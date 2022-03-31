ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Student in custody after fatally shooting classmate at South Carolina middle school, police say

By Kathryn Casteel, Macon Atkinson, A.J. Jackson and Mike Ellis, Greenville News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRtNr_0evmPggh00
Deputies leaving Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville. JOSH MORGAN/Staff

Corrections & clarifications: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the age of the shooting suspect.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A minor is in custody after fatally shooting another student at Tanglewood Middle School on Thursday, authorities said.

The Greenville Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the victim and shooter were both 12-year-old males. The alleged shooter was taken into custody at a nearby residence after running from the school property, according to the statement.

“My heart breaks for this young boy’s family and my prayers are with them tonight," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement. "Additionally, I will be praying for the other young boy who pulled the trigger and his family. I can not fathom what would cause someone to do this to another human being and especially at that age, but I know it’s a situation where we all need to turn to God."

Law enforcement responded to the school at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a school resource officer requested emergency backup after a student was shot, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was shot at least one time and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

WHAT WE KNOW: Shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville

'IT'S NOT SAFE ANYWHERE ANYMORE': Social media reacts to news of shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville

"While the motive for the shooting and how the suspect was able to get possession of a firearm is still under investigation, we can confirm that the victim and suspect were familiar with each other and we are confident the incident was isolated. No other students were injured in the incident," the statement said.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and recovered a handgun. He faces murder and weapons-related charges as a minor, the statement said.

The victim's family said his name was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson in a statement released by a community activist group called Fighting Injustice Together.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly,” the family said.

Amanda Hall said she got a text from her daughter, an 8th grade student at the school, around 12:30 p.m. The student told her there was a “code blue” incident, Hall said.

When Hall called her daughter, she told Hall she heard a gunshot while she was changing classes. Students were told by teachers to take shelter under the desks and speak quietly, Hall said.

All students were later transported to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville for reunification with their families, according to Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller.

"This is my worst nightmare, I think about this all the time," said Adrienne Freeman, whose daughter is in seventh grade at the school. Freeman said her daughter was safe.

Craig Sullivan lives around the corner from the school.

“This type of stuff doesn’t happen in Greenville, never has it happened in a school," he said. "I went to this school, back in the 70s. Tanglewood is Tanglewood. We’re a close people.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Student in custody after fatally shooting classmate at South Carolina middle school, police say

Comments / 25

Islandgrl
2d ago

This kid just threw his life away because the parents are too busy with their own lives to pay attention to what " little Johnny" has in his bookbag! Charge the parents too! This should never happen😠

Reply
15
Lisa Shetler
2d ago

I'm not praying for the evil kid who did this, he should be tried as an ADULT. I'm praying for the victim and his family!!

Reply(2)
10
Victor Preciado
1d ago

I'm sure the weapon was improperly secured, where the 12 yo could have access to it. Someone in the household should be held responsible too.

Reply
3
Check out more stories from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

431K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WCBD Count on 2

More videos released in deadly South Carolina police shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man’s family called for their release and an independent investigation. The new video from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department showed an extra minute […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lawrence Post

“It was a planned act and it was racially motivated”, High school student was caught on video walking up behind a Black student before he threw cotton balls at him and whipped him with his belt

White student was caught on video throwing a handful of cotton balls and whipping a Black student with his belt. In the video, which was recorded by another student and shared on social media, the white student can be seen walking up behind the black student, who was sitting down at the time and throwing a handful of cotton balls at him. The 15-year-old white student then repeatedly strikes the black student with his belt.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tanglewood Middle School#Corrections
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

431K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy