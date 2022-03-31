ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intel To Scoop Granulate Cloud Solutions In $650M Deal

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intel Corp INTC agreed to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd. The deal is worth $650 million, Tech Crunch reports. Granulate is an Israel-based developer of real-time...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Microsoft Expands Healthcare Cloud Strategy with New Solutions

Microsoft Expands Healthcare Cloud Strategy with New Solutions. Today at HIMSS22, Microsoft announced advancements in cloud technologies for healthcare and life sciences with the general availability of Azure Health Data Services and updates to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Azure Health Data Services. Azure Health Data Services is purpose-built for protected...
MICROSOFT
Benzinga

Google Launches Last-Mile And Cloud Fleet Routing Solutions

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lost amid the mire of St. Patrick's Day shenanigans, Google quietly released two new offerings geared toward last-mile delivery. On Thursday, the multifaceted company launched Last Mile Fleet Solution from...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ori Industries, Gamestream to Deliver Highly Scalable Cloud Gaming Solutions

Ori Industries announced a strategic relationship with Gamestream to deliver highly scalable cloud gaming solutions for video game publishers, telecom operators and the hospitality industry. Thanks to the Ori Global Edge Platform and the Gamestream cloud gaming platform, users achieve an exceptional gaming experience via highly available, low-latency infrastructure across...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Get a Limited-Time Deal on a Massive Amount of Cloud Backup

Entrepreneurs rely on all kinds of technology to help them run their businesses more effectively. From communication apps and social media managers to project management software and CRMs, tech can make or break your business. Especially if you're scaling your marketing and you don't have the right tools to manage your digital assets. With so many images, videos, files, and more to keep track of, you could easily find your assets getting siloed and becoming exceedingly difficult to find and work with. And if something catastrophic happens to your hard drive? You may find yourself starting back at square one.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Software#Gm#In The Cloud#Intel Corp Intc#Tech Crunch#Intel Datacenter And#Ai Group#Evp
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Engadget

The Galaxy A53 is the first mid-range Samsung phone with 5G

Almost a year after Samsung revealed the Galaxy A52 (and the rest of the 2021 Galaxy A family), the company is back with even more phones. While the foldables and the Galaxy S22 line might grab the headlines and raise the bar for specs, the Galaxy A phones have been a commercial success, combining decent specifications with large screens, complicated camera arrays and Samsung’s premium aesthetic.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Looks To Be Preparing For A Blue-Sky Run

What's next for Apple's stock? Here's a technical analysis. Apple shares have a 52-week high of $182.94 and 52-week low of $118.86. Apple, Inc AAPL opened the trading session on Thursday mostly flat after consolidating on Wednesday and then fell about 1% lower within the first half-hour of trading. On...
STOCKS
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Apple bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March 2020 sell-off. The average 12-month AAPL price target among 36 analysts covering the stock is $193.50. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you like to stay productive on the go and don't feel like Apple's industry-leading iPads can really keep up with your daily work needs, our list of the best Windows tablets available today includes quite a few great options... from Microsoft.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU just received a record price cut

One of the most popular graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3080, has seen one of its biggest official price cuts since the GPU shortage began. Providing further proof that the video card industry is starting to normalize again in regard to costs, retailers in Australia have applied an enormous 35% price cut to Nvidia’s powerful board.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

AT&T beats T-Mobile to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G availability punch

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Like most high-end tablets nowadays, the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra are technically equipped with optional 5G connectivity. But more than a month after the official announcement of Samsung's latest iPad Pro rivals, only one of the three powerhouses can actually be ordered in a 5G-enabled version... from just one major US carrier.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

GigeNET meets soaring enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that GigeNET has deployed its FSP 3000 open optical transport technology to meet growing enterprise cloud service demand. The new fully redundant solution enables the hosting provider to offer highly available cloud and colocation services to more business customers. ADVA’s team worked closely with GigeNET to design and install a secure and resilient data center interconnect (DCI) solution tailored to GigeNET’s precise needs. Stretching across the Chicago metropolitan area, the new infrastructure makes GigeNET one of the most reliable high-speed networks for high-density hosting services.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy