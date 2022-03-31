Intel To Scoop Granulate Cloud Solutions In $650M Deal

Entrepreneurs rely on all kinds of technology to help them run their businesses more effectively. From communication apps and social media managers to project management software and CRMs, tech can make or break your business. Especially if you're scaling your marketing and you don't have the right tools to manage your digital assets. With so many images, videos, files, and more to keep track of, you could easily find your assets getting siloed and becoming exceedingly difficult to find and work with. And if something catastrophic happens to your hard drive? You may find yourself starting back at square one.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO