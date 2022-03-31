ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Marriage Boot Camp’ returns: How to watch the ‘Hip Hop Edition’ premiere this week

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler are back again to help high-profile couples confront the problems in their relationship and get down to the root of their issues. “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” premieres on WE Tv Thursday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

