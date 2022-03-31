‘Marriage Boot Camp’ returns: How to watch the ‘Hip Hop Edition’ premiere this week

Joseline Hernandez has always been a controversial reality star. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” alum Joseline Hernandez is no stranger to controversial moments. She had plenty while she was on the show. In fact, a lot of drama centered around her relationship with Stevie J. However, Joseline had a number of feuds outside of the love triangle with Mimi Faust. She had altercations with Erica Dixon and Althea Heart. Many probably won’t ever forget the season 3 reunion because Joseline put her hands on Althea and Tammy Rivera while Stevie J. had a violent moment with Benzino. And she later put her hands on Mimi as well. So the reunion went down in history as the most chaotic one LHHATL has ever had.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO