Bargainers: Bipartisan Deal Near on $10B New COVID Package

House Democrats had one big piece of business to get done this week before decamping to Philadelphia for their annual retreat: Passing a $1.5 trillion government funding bill, to which a separate $15 billion bill refilling the government’s COVID-response coffers was attached. Well, let’s call it a partial success. On Wednesday, in the handful of hours members had to pore over the 2,700-plus page bill before voting on it, it became clear that the $15 billion in COVID response money had been offset by clawing back some state relief funds that had been doled out in last year’s American Rescue Plan. Rank-and-file House Democrats revolted, and leaders were forced to drop the entire COVID-response bill from the package. When asked about it at a news conference, Speaker Nancy Pelosi boiled over. “You're telling Noah about the flood,” Pelosi said, in reference to House members who had complained that they didn’t get everything they wanted. “Let's grow up about this, OK?” she said. “You don't like what you didn't get in the bill? I'm very unhappy with what I didn't get in the bill. You think I could have gotten something into the bill as speaker of the House? No. Because it takes six—60 votes in the Senate. That's it. That's all I'm going to say about that.” All in all, it was the perfect way to pregame for a retreat performance from DJ Jazzy Jeff.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO