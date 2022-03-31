ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bargainers: Bipartisan Deal Near on $10B New COVID Package

By Alan Fram
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers moved to the brink Thursday of shaking hands on a bipartisan compromise to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week. The price tag was a reduction from an earlier $15.6 billion agreement between the two parties...

