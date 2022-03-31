ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper, Stott Rake in Phillies 5-3 Win Against Yankees

By Kade Kistner
 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies pick up their seventh win of the spring on the heels of a Bryce Harper home run.

The Philadelphia Phillies fielded what was perhaps their strongest lineup of the season on Thursday, taking on the New York Yankees. They pulled out a 5-3 win, improving their spring training record to 7-4-2.

Zach Eflin started the game, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing zero runs with good looking stuff. If he continues his spring performances into the season then his presence will greatly help the Phillies rotation.

The scoring from Philadelphia got started early when second baseman Jean Segura launched a solo shot to center field to make it 1-0.

In the same inning, Bryson Stott continued his torrid streak, knocking a single. Former first overall pick Mickey Moniak hit a standup double to center, scoring Stott for the 2-0 lead.

New Phillie Nick Castellanos came up to bat and singled a line drive to left that then scored Moniak.

Hitting season is upon us.

Things really heated up when the reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run to right center field to increase their lead to 5-0 in the fifth.

New York did get one back in the seventh thanks to a Tim Locastro groundout, but it would not prove enough to defeat the Phillies.

Locastro was then brought home by an Ender Inciarte groundout improving the Yankees to 5-2.

Michael Kelly struggled as he allowed yet another run to New York when he gave up a double to Miguel Andujar to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Phillies lineup shined, but so do did its pitching in Eflin, Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand.

KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
