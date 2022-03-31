ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The First Episode ‘Halo’ Is Now Free Online

By Claire Epting
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paramount+ has released the first episode of Halo, a series based on the monstrously popular video game franchise of the same name, to the public. You don’t need a subscription to view the full thing — it's completely available on YouTube. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ new episode on Wednesday, March 16; Stream live online for free, find local cable channel

The celebrity-infused singing competition series full of costumes and concealed identities is continuing on FOX for season 7 this Wednesday March 16 at 8 p.m. While the identities of the celebrities remain a mystery, the wide array of costumed characters who appear on the show always varies. This season competing celebs are divided into three teams: the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.
TV SHOWS
92.9 NIN

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s First 10 Minutes Are Now Online

If you missed Spider-Man: No Way Home, how does it feel to be the last person on earth to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?. I kid, I kid. But if you did miss the movie in theaters — or you just want to revisit it ahead of its home video release — Marvel and Sony have shared No Way Home’s first ten minutes online. In the extended clip that begins literally from the opening Sony and Marvel logos, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grapples with the news that his secret identity has been revealed to the entire world by Mysterio, and then has to contend with the police, who want to arrest him for his vigilante activities around New York City. At that pont, he’s saved from major prison time — not to mention a movie about Peter Parker stuck in a holding cell for 140 minutes — by a cameo from a huge Marvel hero making his big-screen debut:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Person
Halsey
Person
Pablo Schreiber
FanSided

Watch NCIS: Hawaii Season 1, Episode 17 live online: Free CBS live stream

Ernie becomes crucial to the case in NCIS: Hawaii Season 1, Episode 17. Can he get to the bottom of a cyber attack that could affect the whole island?. From the start of the series, Ernie has provided us with some great comedic relief in the episodes. There’s always one character who is there for comedy more than anything else. We just have to look at NCIS with Palmer and how NCIS: LA uses Deeks.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Episodes#Paramount Pictures#Video Game#Ai Cortana#Cbs#Paramount#Covenant
92.9 NIN

A James Bond TV Show Is Coming To Amazon

A return to the James Bond universe is on its way, in the form of a streaming competition show. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a race around the world based on the iconic British spy. According to Variety, the project has been in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
92.9 NIN

‘House of the Dragon’ Sets Premiere Date On HBO

Game of Thrones fans can look forward watching the prequel series House of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max this summer. According to the show’s official press release, House of the Dragon finally has a premiere date: August 21. “Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the...
TV SERIES
92.9 NIN

The Franchises With The Most Bad Movies

The one complaint I hear more than any other about the movies these days: “Why do they make so many sequels? Is Hollywood totally out of ideas?”. First of all, yes they are. But there’s an even simpler and more important reason why the vast majority of the film studios’ productions come out of franchises these days: They make a lot of money. Of the top ten movies in the country last year, nine of the ten were either direct sequels or indirect ones as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (The only non-sequel on the list was Free Guy, a movie that contained numerous references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

‘The Guest 2’ Was Never Made, But Now It Has A Soundtrack

Adam Wingard’s critically acclaimed thriller The Guest never got the sequel it deserved, but now, the hypothetical follow-up has its own soundtrack. While at first it sounds like an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, producer Keith Calder took to Twitter to share the album with the world. “April...
MOVIES
moneytalksnews.com

Thousands of TV Episodes, Movies Now Free to Watch on YouTube

If you love to binge-watch TV series, YouTube has great news for you: full seasons of your favorite shows for free. In a blog post, the website says 4,000 episodes of popular shows now are available at no cost for those who are willing to sit through ads. Shows that YouTube mentions include “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Andromeda” and “Heartland.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ new episode featuring ‘LaLaPaRuZa’ lip-sync smackdown: Stream live online, where to watch for free, or on cable

Season 14 of VH1′s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is already packing twists, but the newest installment to the reality competition series airing this Friday March 18, may reveal more. On March 11′s episode the queens played the critical “snatch game” challenge, in which the contestants dress up...
TV SHOWS
92.9 NIN

Cartoon Band Teenie Meanies ‘Get Mean’ to Teach Kids Not to Bully

On Friday (April 1), a fanciful animated band called Teenie Meanies released their first single, "Get Mean," after its cartoon members emerged as part of an NFT series. The song tackles the topic of bullying among youth while it rips and shreds like a joyous kawaii metal anthem. The music video drives home the fun.
MUSIC
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy