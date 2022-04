BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina producers have sold 18.8 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, the country recorded 1.3 million tonnes of corn sold between March 9 and 16, two times the volume registered in the same period a year ago, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.

