ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

OPINION/LETTER: Recognize service of military members, families — especially the children

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgF7l_0evmGf7z00

Recognize service of military members and their families — especially their children

April is the Month of the Military Child. During April, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3), along with many other organizations, nonprofits and public entities, will underscore the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. Our military children and families help sustain our fighting force, on whom we depend for the security and safety of our nation's families and communities. It is important to emphasize and recognize the role that military children play while their service member parents are serving the nation. The MIC3 is committed to resolving the educational transition issues that are faced by these children and their families.

April 20 is “Purple Up! For Military Kids” day. Across the nation, people are being encouraged to show support for our military and veteran children and to thank them for their strength and sacrifices. Please check for events in your area for celebrating during this month. Military families move between postings on a regular basis. While a part of military life, reassignments and deployments can be difficult for the children of military families. The average military student faces transition challenges more than twice during high school, and most military children will attend six to nine different school systems in their lives from kindergarten through twelfth grade. The Interstate Compact seeks to make these transitions easier for the children of military families, so they are afforded the same opportunities for educational success as other children and are not penalized or delayed in achieving their educational goals.

As part of the Interstate Compact, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission was established. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have adopted the Compact and placed it in statute. These member states have formed their State Councils to inform their school districts of the terms of the Compact. Educational efforts for school personnel, as well as military families, are ongoing so they may work together to ensure the educational success of our military children.

Please take time this month to recognize the service of our military members and their families — and especially their children. They deserve our support!

Rosemarie K. Kraeger, Middletown superintendent

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

The top 5 lifestyle concerns for military families

Spouse unemployment remains a top concern for military families, the latest Blue Star Families survey shows. A researcher takes a closer look at the numbers and the other challenges military families face — and shares her own experiences as an Army spouse. About the guests:. Jessica Strong is the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

What veterans and service members need to know about military discharge upgrades

You have spent countless years of your life serving your country with honor and distinction, only to find yourself facing a discharge less than fully honorable due to misconduct. Your retirement could be lost, the education benefits you earned are now gone and your entitlement to other Department of Veterans Affairs benefits has been stripped away as well.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Armed Forces
MilitaryTimes

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s the list of 87 potential new names for confederate-named Army posts

The federal Naming Commission has released a list of 87 potential names for nine posts named for Confederate generals. The list—which includes historical military figures, recent Medal of Honor recipients, and more—was drawn from a total of 3,670 unique names among the 34,000-plus submissions the congressionally mandated commission received via its website and during members’ visits to the posts and surrounding communities, according to a Thursday press release.
MILITARY
Army Times

What are military burn pits? And why are veterans worried about them?

Burn pits are well-known within the military community, but the reasons for using them and the dangers that accompany them are less familiar to the American public. With the topic gaining prominence in recent months, here’s a look at the issues surrounding burn pits and the help veterans could receive in dealing with their effects.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

4 Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in northern Norway on Friday evening. In a statement provided to American Military News, the service identified the four Marines as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Turnto10.com

Family of Marine heartbroken after NATO exercise crash

(WJAR) — The family of a Massachusetts Marine who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise Friday said they're in shock and devastated by his loss, and their hearts go out to the families of the other three Marines who were killed. The U.S. Marine Corps...
LEOMINSTER, MA
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps ends all 3 of its crisis response deployments

The Marine Corps is ending its crisis response deployments developed after the 2012 attack on the Benghazi, Libya. The final deployment as part of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, or SPMAGTF-CR-CC, ended in October 2021, Capt. Ryan Bruce, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
MILITARY
WTHR

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US

DOVER, Del. — The bodies of four Marines, including one from Indiana, who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday. The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of U.S. Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bodø, Norway, early Friday.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

The list of military ‘items’ named for Confederacy is more than 750 long

A congressionally-mandated commission spent the past year traveling to military installations, meeting with interested groups and sifting through thousands of recommendations as part of an effort to rename posts, ships, buildings, streets and anything else the Defense Department has named in honor of the Confederacy. All told, the commission is...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

4 United States Marines killed in Osprey crash, Norway confirms

Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

KW Military aims to help veterans launch real estate careers

Levi Rodgers was a 21-year-old soldier when he set his mind to buy a double-wide trailer near Fort Bragg – it had a hot tub, after all. But Gary Langdon, his real estate agent, sat the young soldier down, tore up the contract for the trailer and gave him 30 seconds of advice. He advised him to buy a fixer upper a little further away — with blue carpet, no less — that ultimately set him on a path not only to a successful real estate career, but a chance to help other servicemen and women find meaningful and lucrative work.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Air Force special ops chief says it’s time to embrace new missions

ORLANDO — Lt. Gen. Jim Slife is racing the clock. In June, the Air Force Special Operations Command boss will hit the three-year mark in the top post, around the time when his predecessors have moved on to another assignment or headed into retirement. Slife is using his remaining time in the seat to plan for an era in special operations that could look much different than the past 20 years of war in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Newport Daily News

OPINION/LETTER: Time to stop complaining

James Gillis was scratched with dull needles of peacock prose, and though Gillis can take care of himself, the strutting words were meant to have slivers. Yes, the Daily News can do "better," but not by omitting Gillis from its pages, who would be missed, vaccine foes notwithstanding. Opposition to what is assumed to be medical experimentation Gillis dared refer to as "whining." Malevolent vaccinations are reportedly suffered by victims of wrongdoing. I for one had a sore shoulder for several moments I stoically endured. Little do I know of anguish related to vicious vaccinations, which might be, in overwrought minds, related to a social experiment. Those who fear medical conspiracy assume the burden of vigilance. It probably has something to do with socialism or something or other.
NEWPORT, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

655
Followers
674
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy