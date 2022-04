EASTERN SHORE, Maryland -- When I was a kid, I lived three blocks and one scary intersection from the main branch of the Shaker Heights Public Library. Because of that intersection, I wasn’t allowed to walk there alone, but I could do so with my older sister or a friend. I can’t remember how many books I was permitted to check out at once — six? 12? — but I do remember walking back home with a towering stack of them, high enough to hold in place with my chin.

