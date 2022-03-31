Street Angels Get New Outreach Bus

Downtown’s 3rd Street Market Hall continues to grow and expand its offerings. The latest addition is Valor Organic Market, a retailer specializing in USDA-certified organic and non-GMO products, which is now open at the downtown food hall. Valor is a Waukesha-based farm that grows its products using aquaponics — a method of sustainable farming that utilizes an ecosystem of fish. The vendor will have an aquaponics farming display at the market, and will sell organic herbs, spices, fruits and produce. A tweet from the 3rd Street Market Hall Twitter account posted on March 25 celebrated the opening day of Valor Organic Market. Hours listed for Valor Organic Market are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The market is closed on Mondays.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO