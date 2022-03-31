ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres see a lot to like in top prospect CJ Abrams

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Shortstop CJ Abrams has used extended playing time this spring to display the tools that made...

The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Trade Pitcher Craig Kimbrel

White Sox trade pitcher Craig Kimbrel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have traded relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for A.J. Pollock. It ends a brief, yet disappointing stint on the South Side. At the trade deadline in 2021, the White Sox...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: Cubs Linked in Padres' Eric Hosmer Trade Talks

Padres 'deep' in Hosmer trade talks, Cubs linked originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're less than a week till Opening Day, but a major trade is generating smoke on the rumor mill. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported overnight the Padres are "deep" in trade talks involving Eric Hosmer. Multiple...
MLB
theScore

Report: Proposed Mets-Padres trade involving Hosmer falls through

A proposed trade between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets involving first baseman Eric Hosmer, right-hander Chris Paddack, and outfielder Dominic Smith will not happen, a source told Andy Martino of SNY. The Padres were hoping the trade would go through, but the Mets decided against it, Martino...
MLB
theScore

Report: Padres shopping Paddack, Weathers for outfield help

The San Diego Padres have discussed potential deals involving right-hander Chris Paddack and left-hander Ryan Weathers, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The Padres are reportedly looking to improve their outfield. Trent Grisham, Wil Myers, and Jurickson Profar are the projected starters for Opening Day. San Diego has targeted...
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Could This be the Year for Mariners Playoff Baseball?!

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are poised to end the narrative that has hung over the franchise for two decades. The postseason is a real possibility and maybe even an expectation for the Mariners going into the 2022 season. Seattle has not seen playoff baseball since 2001. But a promising young core and the additions of AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and All-Stars Adam Frazier and Jesse Winker has the Mariners believing they are ready to be contenders in the AL West after winning 90 games last season.
MLB
KEYT

Angels cut OF Justin Upton, still owe $28 million

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $28 million this season. The Angels will still be responsible for Upton’s salary unless he’s claimed by another team, which seems unlikely. The 34-year-old Upton hit .211 with 17 homers, 41 RBIs and a .705 OPS over 89 games last season. Upton is in the final season of a $106 million, five-year deal he signed to stay in Los Angeles a few months after being acquired from Detroit via trade during the 2017 season. A four-time All-Star, Upton was among the game’s promising young stars when he broke into the majors as a 19-year-old with Arizona in 2007. He has 324 career home runs and exactly ,000 RBIs.
MLB
KEYT

White Sox RHP Lance Lynn leaves spring game with knee issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort. He will be further evaluated Sunday. Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee late last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee. Lynn’s injury comes hours after Chicago announced that left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet will need season-ending Tommy John surgery. Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting behind winner Robbie Ray of Toronto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
MLB

