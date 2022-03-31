Haddam Voter Registrations for April 1, 2022

To question the legitimacy and fairness of recent U.S. elections is to be attacked as a probable "Russian asset" out to undermine democracy or, at best, a kook. But many voters notice something strange happening. Scholars who study elections have noticed a peculiar trend developing in the last couple of decades: Late-arriving and late-counted ballots skew Democrat blue. As Election Night drags on, the pace of Republican votes slows and in the wee hours Democratic votes gain momentum. Political scientists call it the Big Blue Shift.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO