Haddam, CT

Haddam Voter Registrations for April 1, 2022

By Tom Ceniglio
hk-now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Raymond Skarsten and Kate Wessling, Haddam Registrars of Voters. District...

hk-now.com

iheart.com

Florida's GOP Continues To A Build Voter Registration Advantage

The Florida Division of Election's latest voter registration update is in reflecting all voter registrations as of February 28th. The news continues to be positive for Republicans, while it is increasingly problematic for Florida’s Democrats. After a year in which Florida’s Democrats lost hundreds of thousands of registered voters, it's been more of the same through the first two months of this midterm election year.
FLORIDA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Voter registration bill clears Senate committee

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections overcame its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, voters who live within town limits could vote in their municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the city.  The bill ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Watauga Democrat

Unaffiliated North Carolina voters pass Democrats in voter registrations

(The Center Square) – Unaffiliated voters are eclipsing Democrats in North Carolina for the first time in recent memory, a trend driven by slower growth in Democrat registrations. The most-recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows out of 7.2 million registered voters in North Carolina,...
ELECTIONS
City
Haddam, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Haddam, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFMZ-TV Online

What if 'Big Blue Shift' late in elections is legal?

To question the legitimacy and fairness of recent U.S. elections is to be attacked as a probable "Russian asset" out to undermine democracy or, at best, a kook. But many voters notice something strange happening. Scholars who study elections have noticed a peculiar trend developing in the last couple of decades: Late-arriving and late-counted ballots skew Democrat blue. As Election Night drags on, the pace of Republican votes slows and in the wee hours Democratic votes gain momentum. Political scientists call it the Big Blue Shift.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTVZ

Georgia House passes sweeping bill with new election policing powers

The Republican-controlled Georgia state House on Tuesday night passed a sweeping elections bill that would hand new election policing powers to the state’s bureau of investigations and restrict nonprofit funding of elections. The 40-page bill would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigations the power to initiate election fraud allegations,...
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

Federal judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters. The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods —...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

House could vote on Weed Bill this week

(Washington, DC) -- The House of Representatives could vote this week to end the federal ban on cannabis. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, could get a vote as early as Wednesday. It would make legal cannabis businesses eligible for Small Business Administration loans and checking accounts.
CONGRESS & COURTS

