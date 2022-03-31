ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Should New Jersey High School Students Have a Later Start Time?

By Heather DeLuca
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High schools in Philadelphia have recently made the decision to delay the start of the school day to 9 a.m. to help teenage students feel more alert. A few New Jersey high schools have followed suit, but should more?. The move comes in light of research that shows that...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3

12K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Cat Country 107.3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
The 74

Many Students Went Missing During COVID. How Schools Can Now Address Absenteeism

For years, schools have drilled into parents that attendance is an important factor in student achievement. But amid the 2021-22 school year’s rocky trajectory, marked by staff shortages, quarantines, and political battles over health measures, the focus on rewarding attendance has resulted in confused, exasperated families. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing more than 10 percent […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
FOXBusiness

New Florida law requires high school students to take financial literacy course

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed legislation into law requiring that high school students in the state take a financial literacy course in order to graduate. The bill, titled the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, requires students to take a half-credit in personal financial literacy and money management. The legislation requires that the course cover basic skills, such as how to manage a bank account, balance a checkbook, complete a loan application and compute federal income taxes.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronological Order#Sleep Medicine#Highschool#Philadelphia Inquirer#Chatham High School#Children S Hospital
AZFamily

New Jersey police officer inspiring students

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer in New Jersey is inspiring young students to set goals and expect excellence. Once a professional basketball player, Officer Reggie Wright teaches about his life experiences outside of a classroom. Officer Wright says his determination at a young age to play basketball professionally led him to where he is today.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC 4

Elementary school students start a “pep talk hotline”

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – In the age of aspirational Instagram posts, one North Carolina woman is calling on fellow parents to normalize the mess on social media and show what raising kids actually looks like. Macgill Frutchey told “Good Morning America” she started her “Dumpster Fire Farmhouse” video series because it’s the type of content she wants to see on social media. In one video, she asks, “How refreshing would it be if every time we logged into Insta, instead of seeing like a perfectly curated light and bright kitchen or home, that you saw the opposite or just reality?” It’s a refreshing and even brave move from the 39-year-old content creator who six years ago was mostly sharing humorous posts.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City and Hoboken propose new school budgets

Jersey City and Hoboken school districts are considering new budgets for the 2022-23 school year, with Jersey City looking at a nearly $1 billion budget as they face millions in state aid cuts, while Hoboken has minimal changes to the budget from last year. Jersey City proposes $956 million school...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Government Technology

New Jersey's Vocational Schools Growing in Popularity

(TNS) — The scents permeate the hallways: peanut butter cupcakes and cinnamon rolls from a culinary arts class, fresh sawdust from a carpentry class, and the burning sparks from welding rods in an automotive class — sights and smells as old as the traditional vocational experience. But the...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Cat Country 107.3

HELP! Adorable Animals In Desperate Need Of Homes In Camden County, NJ

If you've been debating whether or not take a leap of faith and open your heart and home to a fur baby, now seems like the time to do it. The above statement is especially true if you reside in the Philadelphia or South Jersey regions. Many of the shelters in the area of expressed how full they've been lately. Don't forget this sobering fact: if the shelters remain overcrowded, then no more animals can be saved.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy