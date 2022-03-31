ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Local author debuts children's book

By Emily Matlock
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Szyc_0evm2DUs00 Canby-native Carrie Tillotson is releasing her first book April 12 and will be reading at The Book Nook this month.

Local author Carrie Tillotson is debuting her first children's book this month. "Counting to Bananas: A Mostly Rhyming Fruit Book," hits bookstore shelves on April 12.

Tillotson was inspired to write the book after hearing her son's swim instructor counting for 10 seconds while her son floated in the water but would replace the number 10 with bananas. Her son would "go into hysterics every time," she said.

She knew she had a title for a children's book when her son's instructor asked him, "Don't you love my counting to bananas?"

"My goal in writing it was to capture that element of surprise my son had with his swim instructor," Tillotson said.

"Counting to Bananas" is a silly numbers story in which Banana, the protagonist, and the narrator disagree about what the book is truly about. The narrator starts out counting figs and plums, but when the narrator counts pigs (to rhyme with figs), Banana objects. As the story goes on, Banana becomes increasingly frustrated that the narrator hasn't included bananas in the count, while other fruits and even non-fruits get all the attention.

Tillotson, a biostatistician-turned-author, left the biostatistics and epidemiology field just before the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on writing. She has written non-fiction science pieces for children's magazines and hopes to publish more children's science books in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZD27_0evm2DUs00

Though she has since moved from Canby, Tillotson grew up in the area and graduated from Canby High School.

She said she's always loved science and art and attributes these interests to her teachers there. She remembers when a local author came to speak at Lee Elementary and feeling inspired by middle school science field trips and an art history trip to Italy.

"I think my interest and love of art, along with my love of books, kind of is what lead me to writing," she said.

For Tillotson, publishing her debut children's book has been, "exciting and kind of surreal," she said. She said she's thankful for the team at Flamingo Books supporting her through this process.

"The book's illustrator, Estrella Lourenço, is amazing. I just can't get over how cute she has made Banana and the hilarity she puts into her illustrations is awesome," she said.

She's also working with a group of other debut children's book authors, called Kidlit Caravan.

"Being able to talk with other authors who are trying to find their own ways through the whole process has been really helpful," she said.

Tillotson has another book in the works, called "B is for Bananas," coming out next year. This one will be an alphabet bedtime story featuring the same Banana character.

The Book Nook in downtown Canby will host Tillotson April 23 at 11 a.m. "Counting with Bananas," will be available wherever books are sold on April 12.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

Adrienne Frantz and Scott Bailey Welcome a Beautiful Baby Boy!

Now seating the Baileys, party of five! Adrienne Frantz — who played troublemaker Amber on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL and THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS — and her husband, Scott Bailey (Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), have welcomed their third child, a son they named Killian Lachlan. “Hello, world!” the beaming mother wrote on Instagram, sharing a collage photo of her family, which included shots of Killian with his big sister, Amélie, 6, and brother Lion, almost 2. “Meet my angel baby! We are all so in love with him!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Canby, OR
InspireMore

Stranger Crafts Sweetest Gift To Remind Grieving Woman Of Her Late Grandma.

Sometimes strangers surprise us in the most amazing ways. Leslie Ann Powers was scrolling through Facebook when she spotted an item on a page about strange secondhand items found at thrift shops. Her grandmother had recently passed away, and she was trying to take her mind off of the pain. Suddenly, she saw a post about a familiar crocheted pillow. It was the exact same one her grandmother had always kept on her couch!
SOCIETY
Collider

'When We Were Bullies' Trailer Reveals a Poignant Story About Childhood Memories

It’s an unfortunate fact of life that some kids will always get picked on. In recent years and beyond, bullying has led to tragic consequences for youth who just can’t take it anymore. We’ve heard plenty from families of those children and those that have been bullied themselves, but what about the harassers? We rarely hear stories told from their perspectives, until now. HBO is set to release an eye-opening documentary on March 30 titled When We Were Bullies. Airing live on the network from 9:00-9:35 p.m. ET/PT with streaming on HBO Max set to follow, the film seeks to shed light on a bullying incident that happened fifty years ago.
MOVIES
97.5 WOKQ

‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown is Coming Home to Perform His Children’s Book With a New Hampshire Symphony

He's not just an author anymore. Now world-famous New Englander, Dan Brown, can add composer and musician to his resume. Listen to how cool this is. Dan Brown, who wrote the The Da Vinci Code among so many other incredible conspiracy theory thrillers and mysteries that put him continuously on the New York Times #1 Best Seller list, has written a children's book filled with colorful, beautiful illustrations. It's called Wild Symphony.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#First Book#Art
Lake Oswego Review

Author Jeff Wallach's real-life story reflected in new book

'Everyone Here Is From Somewhere Else' is about brothers who try to find out who is really their father(s).You can imagine Jeff Wallach's surprise when his mother revealed the family secret. "When I was 50, my mother said something to me about loving golf and whiskey so much because of my Scottish heritage," the Portland author said. "I said, 'What?'" Wallach thought he was 100% Jewish with relatives from Russia and Poland. "She said, 'Yeah, your great-grandfather, the Scotsman.' It had been a family secret for decades. I did a DNA test, and found out I was 12% Scottish." Apparently,...
PORTLAND, OR
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Local Aesthetic Physician and Author Hosts Book Launch Happy Hour

(GLEN CARBON, IL – March 15, 2022) Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D, a local aesthetic physician with more than 14 years of experience, will be hosting a book launch happy hour at her office in Glen Carbon on March 31, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dr. Jacobs shares her expert knowledge about skin secrets and healthy aging in her new book and Amazon Best Seller in the U.S and Canada, called “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)”.
GLEN CARBON, IL
TODAY.com

Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

Camila Alves McConaughey joins TODAY to talk about her new children’s book, “Just Try One Bite,” which flips the script on healthy eating. “I am here to remind parents that the conversation around food … is extremely important. And if you start that conversation early on, most likely you’re setting your child up for a lifelong of good habits,” she says.March 22, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
WTAP

Local author hosts book signing at Belpre Senior Center

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre woman signed copies of her book for fans Tuesday morning at the Belpre Senior Center. 81-year-old Fredretta Lavara Eason published her collection of poems titled “While the Sleeping World Dreams” over 40 years after she wrote the poems. Eason was at the...
BELPRE, OH
WJBF

Curtains up! Local children host puppet show based on popular book

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Some local children brought a popular book to life today. Students at Lake Forest Hills Elementary participated in a puppet show based off the book “The Great Kapok Tree.” The story is about a man in the Amazon rain forest who tries to cut down a Kapok tree. He puts down […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Portland Tribune

Canby Concert Choir qualifies for state

The singers brought passion back to the stage after the pandemic postponed performances. In their first competition performance of the season, Canby High School's Concert Choir had a strong showing at Oregon State University's High School Choir Festival and qualified for state championships. On stage at the LaSalle Stewart Center...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Huzzah! Ren faire plans big return

Three years after its last incarnation, the Oregon Renaissance Faire eyes a big return to Canby in 2022. Can it really have been nearly three years since visitors last shared ale, beheld knights jousting in chivalrous combat and enjoyed the skills and talents of craftspeople and performers?. That empty space...
CANBY, OR
Slate

Taking a Trip Down Language Lane

On today’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, Nicole and Ben take a trip down memory lane and put their knowledge of past guests to the test. They also interview the founder and CEO of Planet Word, Ann Friedman. And finally, we’re taking our final virtual trip, this time to Northern Ireland, for some cinematic wordplay. Thanks for listening and playing along with us!
TV & VIDEOS
Canby Herald

'Queens Girl in Africa' opens Clackamas Repertory's new season

Lauren Steele returns to community college's stage to play lead character Jaqueline Butler and 18 othersTo say that "Queens Girl in Africa," the first play in Clackamas Repertory Theatre's 2022 season, is of the moment, is an understatement. The play is written by a Black woman, directed by a Black woman and is a one-woman show showcasing a Black woman's ability to portray 19 different characters of many ethnicities. Performances of the play take place from March 31 to April 24 at the Osterman Theatre on the campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. "Queens Girl in Africa" is...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
34
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy