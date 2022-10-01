ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

This TikTok-Viral & Under-$25 Mascara With Over 11,000 5-Star Reviews Both Lengthens & Volumizes Even Brittle Lashes

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
While we’ve seen many beauty products go viral on TikTok , there are only a few that have taken the entire app by storm. This time around, everyone is raving about a mascara from MAC Cosmetics .

Within the past month, the biggest TikTok beauty find is the MAC MACStack Mascara, with so many videos of people showing the dramatic before and after results. One of the most popular videos of the bunch came from a TikToker known as @kellyrosesarno . Sarno raved about it, saying how amazing and effective it is — and after seeing it for ourselves; we have to agree.

Interested in trying it for yourself? You’re in luck because, for a limited time, you can snag the highly sought-after mascara for 15 percent off on Nordstrom . Normally $28, you can snag the beloved TikTok lash builder for a more pocketbook-friendly $23.80.

The MAC MACStack Mascara is a TikTok-viral mascara that both adds volume and length with a single coat. The buildable mascara has amazing results, with users saying they saw added volume, length, lift, and build, per the brand. Perfect for both upper and lower lashes, this must-have is beloved by nearly everyone who buys it.

With nearly 15,000 reviews at 11,000 with five stars, this one has become a staple in so many makeup collections!

Of course, this isn’t the first mascara to get raves on TikTok ; so if you’re looking for an even more budget-friendly option, consider drugstore faves like L’Oréal’s Telescopic Mascara or Essence Lash Princess . Whatever option you choose, you can bat your eyelashes in style thanks to these fabulous TikTok finds.

