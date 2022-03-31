Corrections and clarifications

• We meant to use a dollar sign in a headline that read: “ President to propose 20% tax on US households worth £100m ” (29 March, p31). And the conversion of that figure in the article itself should have been £76m, not £76bn.

• It was the Energy Intensive Users Group, not the Federation of Small Businesses, that said it had warned the UK the government of financial problems for companies if the Russian-owned energy company Gazprom is put into special measures ( Gazprom Energy: Takeover plans after customer exodus , 23 March, p13).

• Other recently amended articles include:

