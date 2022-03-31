ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

• We meant to use a dollar sign in a headline that read: “ President to propose 20% tax on US households worth £100m ” (29 March, p31). And the conversion of that figure in the article itself should have been £76m, not £76bn.

• It was the Energy Intensive Users Group, not the Federation of Small Businesses, that said it had warned the UK the government of financial problems for companies if the Russian-owned energy company Gazprom is put into special measures ( Gazprom Energy: Takeover plans after customer exodus , 23 March, p13).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Man, 19, jailed for racially abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter

Moon Knight recap: series one, episode one – virtually a one-man show for Oscar Isaac

LV=’s on board with £511,000 bonus for boss despite shambles of failed sale

‘The job means a lot’: the scheme helping Send school leavers find work

Revealed: ships may dump oil up to 3,000 times a year in Europe’s waters

‘Ready to fight’: how a Russian uranium ban would threaten Native American tribes

Australia’s Travis Head marks ODI return with century in Pakistan

Evgeny Lebedev peerage: Labour seeks to force ministers to publish advice

‘The seats aren’t comfy but you’ve got a beer’: readers’ favourite tram rides

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

