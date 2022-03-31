Freeze warning tonight for parts of Missouri and Illinois

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning tonight for portions of southern Illinois and eastern Missouri. The warning is in effect from 10:00 pm tonight to 9:00 am Friday.

Low temperatures as cold as the upper 20s are possible. The cold conditions could kill crops, sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps today to protect plants and plumbing from the cold.

The high temperatures should bounce back into the mid-50s Friday . Highs are in the low to mid-60s for the weekend with the chance of a few showers on Saturday.

