FSB hosting community cookout

Henrico will host an interactive workshop Mar. 23 to help the public shape a vision for the county’s growth and development during the next two decades. The “community visioning” workshop will be the first public meeting as part of HenricoNext, the county’s process to update its Comprehensive Plan with a cohesive vision for Henrico in 2045. After it is approved by the county’s board of supervisors, the plan will serve as an official guide for decisions on development and investments in public facilities and infrastructure.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 19 DAYS AGO