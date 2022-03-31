Storm rips roofs from Lake Charles mobile homes

Sometimes you just want to go out and eat with your best friend. One who never judges you, loves you unconditionally, and most important of all loves to eat...your dog. Okay, there has to be a disclaimer that comes with this article. We didn't call the restaurants on this list to confirm their pet policy, however, we did research dog-friendly restaurants in Lake Charles on Yelp and Bring Fido, which is a website dedicated to listing hotels, restaurants, and other establishments that will allow your dog to accompany you. With that said, check out our list below and enjoy some great food with your best buddy.

