After losing former closer Kenley Jansen in free agency, the Dodgers went out and acquired relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.Prior to the trade, the expectation was that right hander Blake Treinen would take over the closer role for the Boys In Blue after Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear to reporters on Saturday that Kimbrel will be the man he'll be handing the ball to in the ninth inning. Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel, went 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA and 24 saves...

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO