Oklahoma football recruiting: Brent Venables on how Sooners handle commitments

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
Duke, the No. 2 seed out of the West Region, fell to longtime rival, No. 8 seed North Carolina, in the Final Four on Saturday night. This marks two straight losses to UNC for Coach K and the Blue Devils. Duke fell to North Carolina in the regular season finale...
With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
As the attention of the sports world turns to the NCAA basketball tournament, high-profile college basketball coaches take the spotlight. Because players are in college for just four to five seasons,...
Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are preparing for a historic Final Four showdown with ACC rival North Carolina on Saturday in what should be an absolute battle. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Coach K offered some insight on how he thinks the NCAA should change March Madness. So,...
Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
It goes without saying that the Oklahoma Sooners hit a home run when athletic director Joe Castiglione brought in the big guns to replace Lincoln Riley. He brought Brent Venables home. With help from Bob Stoops, Venables stabilized a program left in turmoil by its former head coach’s sudden departure,...
We’re two days away from basketball Armageddon in the state of North Carolina: Duke and UNC facing off in the Final Four. The two arch rivals have never met in the NCAA Tournament before. Now, they’ll battle for the right to play in Monday night’s national championship game.
How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season Auburn football 2022 scheduleApril 9 A-Day Spring Game Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. ...
Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is widely considered a top-five prospect in this year’s NFL draft pool. But according to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, his stock could be dropping as we approach the 2022 selection process. Hamilton put together an “uneven” performance at his pro day earlier this...
