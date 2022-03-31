ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Ezra Miller is accused of threatening and harassing a couple in Hawaii

By Christian Saclao
 1 day ago
A couple has filed for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, after the Justice League star reportedly threatened and harassed them at their Hilo, Hawaii home, just hours after the actor was released from police custody following the latter’s arrest at a bar early Monday. According to...

