Janice E. Lake-Hall, 74, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO