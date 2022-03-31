ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E3 game expo completely canceled this year

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3 for short, is not happening at all this year but will return the summer of 2023, according to an announcement issued Thursday by the Entertainment Software Association....

