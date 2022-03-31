ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrome vs. polished alloy wheel cleaner

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Chrome and polished aluminum wheels are popular car modifications that can be buffed to a mirror finish. But to properly show off your rims, you’ll need to put in a little elbow grease with some good cleaner. Not only will it...

gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 22-Inch Bright Chrome Wheels Currently Unavailable To Order

General Motors revealed the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 late last year, pulling the sheets in September and introducing a broad range of changes and updates for the light-duty pickup truck. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado is currently unavailable to order with the 22-inch Bright Chrome wheels.
WWLP 22News

Best oven cleaner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every cook knows that spills, grease stains and food residue in the oven are inevitable. Food residue can smell bad and even increase fire risks. Some people avoid this danger by buying a self-cleaning oven. These may cost more at first, but they don’t require oven cleaning solutions. However, not everyone can afford a self-cleaning oven. And many people prefer to use oven cleaners to lift persistent oil and grease stains.
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Gets Limited 6.2L V8 Engine Availability

General Motors pulled the sheets on the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 late last year, showing off a broad variety of changes and updates for the light duty pickup truck. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 offers limited availability for the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engine.
Robb Report

Maserati’s 1,200 HP GranTurismo Folgore, the Marque’s First EV, Will Instantly Become Its Most Powerful Car

Click here to read the full article. Maserati is finally joining the electric revolution. The venerable Italian marque announced on Thursday that its first fully battery-powered model, the GranTurismo Folgore, will go on sale next year. The EV isn’t ready for the spotlight just yet just yet, but the brand did tease what it will look like and what kind of performance we can expect. We already knew the GranTurismo Folgore (the Italian word for lightning) was coming, of course. Maserati announced that it was working on an EV version of its beloved grand tourer back in September 2020. And now, 18...
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
fordauthority.com

1971 Ford Pinto Runabout Tribute Car Up For Auction

In the automotive world, the Ford Pinto has never gotten much love, for a variety of reasons. Born in a time when cars, in general, were suffering from smog rules and rising fuel prices, the Pinto was supposed to usher in a new era of economic transportation, but its legacy today is largely forgettable. Regardless, even those that aren’t fans of the cursed model can’t help but appreciate this cool 1971 Ford Pinto Runabout up for auction at Bring a Trailer, as it’s been transformed into a tribute to Mini Stock racer Wendell “Harold” Roach’s race cars from decades ago.
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CarBuzz.com

New Honda Civic Hybrid Looks Like A Perfect Insight Replacement

Want something with Toyota Prius levels of fuel economy but without the awkward styling and lackluster driving experience? The 2022 Honda Insight could be for you! Now in its third generation for the US market, the Insight is a sedan-only model that replaced the outgoing Civic Hybrid. It still rides on the outgoing 10th generation Civic platform though, so it's time for Honda to update it.
gmauthority.com

GM’s Recommended 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 Powertrain Mix

Back in October, General Motors debuted the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, unveiling a long list of updates and changes for the popular pickup truck. Now, GM Authority has learned General Motors’ recommended powertrain mix for dealers stocking the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4. The 2022 GMC Sierra AT4...
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
fordauthority.com

1990 Ford Mustang LX 7-Up Edition Convertible Up For Auction

There have been many, many special and limited-edition Ford Mustang models over the years. Some have attracted huge collector interest, while others belong in the more quirky category that includes the 7-Up Edition, a car that found inspiration in a very unlikely place – the carbonated beverage of the same name. The idea actually came from a giveaway destined for the 1990 NCAA Basketball Championship that was canceled before the sporting event took place, though FoMoCo decided to move forward and sell them to the public. As a result, this very nice 1990 Ford Mustang LX 7-Up Edition – which is one of just 4,103 produced – is now up for grabs at Cars & Bids.
FOX21News.com

The original no-residue carpet cleaner

Zerorez Carpet Cleaning prides itself on the fact that they leave nothing in your carpet and upholstery that doesn’t belong there, like stains, smells, and germs that you can’t help but notice. Shane Karren, the co-owner of Zerorez, joined Loving Living Local’s Nova outside the studio with a demonstration that you have to see to believe.
gmauthority.com

Stellantis Introduces Twin-Turbo Inline Six Engine With V8 Power

General Motors’ rivals over at Stellantis have introduced a new twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six engine this week capable of producing up to 500 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. Dubbed the ‘Hurricane’, the new twin-turbocharged inline-six engine is designed to offer “V8-rivalling performance,” whilst also being up to 15 percent...
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
Nature.com

Calculation model and experimental study of the collapse strength of titanium alloy tubing and casing

Titanium alloy has become a promising candidate material for oil country tubular goods (OCTGs) in harsh service environments owing to its high specific strength, low density, low elastic modulus, excellent toughness, excellent anti-fatigue and corrosion resistance. However, because the high-quality natural gas resources in China are mainly concentrated deep underground, titanium alloy tubing and casing will bear great external pressure loads underground, so the collapse strength of titanium alloy tubing and casing is very important for the safety of the string in the well. In this paper, a new collapse strength calculation model, the strength collapse criterion model (SCM), was proposed for titanium alloy tubing and casing. 35 different specifications of titanium alloy tubing and casing were selected for the full-scale collapse tests to verify the reliability of the established SCM model. Furthermore, the effect of different key parameters (such as strength, ovality, eccentricity and residual stress) on collapse strength of titanium alloy pipes were investigated systematically and compared with the same specifications of steel pipes. The strength collapse criterion model and analysis results can provide a technical reference for the design and use of titanium alloy OCTGs in the petroleum and natural gas industries.
