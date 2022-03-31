ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Exclusive, Ladies and Gentlemen'

By Trey Alston
papermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakups are hard, but JoJo Siwa hasn't let her uncoupling with Kylie Prew dampen her spirits. The 18-year-old dancer suggested in a recent appearance on the Rachel Uncensored podcast that although she’s technically single, she's...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

JoJo Siwa Announces She is “Not Single”, Who is the Pop Star Dating?

JoJo Siwa announces that she’s currently seeing someone in 2022. This news comes after Siwa’s very public breakup from Kylie Prew in October 2021. During a podcast, Siwa acknowledged that she’s exclusively seeing someone and is very happy. JoJo Siwa Reveals That She’s Exclusively Seeing Someone.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

JoJo Siwa Shares That She Is No Longer Single

Watch: JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs. JoJo Siwa has found someone special. JoJo shared that she's in a relationship while speaking on the March 30 episode of the Rachel Uncensored Podcast. "I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji]," she said,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen#Phoenix Suns
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Diana Ross’ daughters post fab throwback pic with mom, sisters: ‘My first tribe’

Mother’s Day is still two months away, but Diana Ross’ daughters aren’t waiting around to celebrate the singing legend, film star and all-round icon — or each other. Instead, on Tuesday, Chudney Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Tracee Ellis Ross marked International Women’s Day by honoring the woman who brought them into the world, as well as their own connection as sisters, with posts on social media.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy