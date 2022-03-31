ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prof. Cathy Cohen to deliver 2022 Ryerson Lecture on race and vulnerability

Cover picture for the articleProf. Cathy J. Cohen, a leading political scientist and scholar of race, gender and sexuality, will deliver the 2022 Nora and Edward Ryerson Lecture on May 3 at the Rubenstein Forum. A UChicago tradition since 1972, the Ryerson Lecture is an opportunity for an eminent faculty member to deliver...

