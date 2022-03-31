‘One for the ages’: How the Boston Pride repeated as Isobel Cup champions

Here's a look at the high school scores and highlights from Friday, April 1. The Whalers came out on fire in their season opener. Sydnee Ramos went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, single and two RBIs. Hayleigh Chenard was 4-for-5 with a home run, three singles and two RBIs while Amelia Davis was 3-for-5 with a home run, double, single and three RBIs. Lilly Gray got the win on the mound as she struck out 15 while allowing three runs off six hits with no walks. For the Spartans, Mikayla Brightman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while Avery Clough was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Stang (0-1, 0-0 CCL) faces Dartmouth on Monday. The Whalers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) host Barnstable on Monday.

1 DAY AGO