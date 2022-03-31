‘One for the ages’: How the Boston Pride repeated as Isobel Cup champions

Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved...
“I can’t stop thinking about how blessed we were in the meteorological community that she chose us.”. WBZ meteorologist Terry Eliasen penned a moving tribute on Wednesday remembering his former colleague Mish Michaels, a longtime broadcast meteorologist in Boston who died earlier this week. “It seems anything I say...
Fifteen former Boston Bruins hockey players are on the list to take on the Haverhill Police Hockey Club for a benefit game tomorrow. The newly released roster shows the Bruins Alumni team includes Cleon Daskalakis, Reggie Lemelin. Kenny Hodge, Rick Smith, Ken Linseman, Tom Songin, Mark Mowers, Frank Simonetti, Bill Bennett, Steve Leach, Mike Mottau, John Carter, Bruce Crowder. Dave Shaw and Andrew Alberts. (See more information about the players below.)
Marc McLaughlin had a Thursday night he will remember forever and his Bruins teammates made sure to only add to his memories. The Billerica, Mass. native scored his first NHL goal in his debut in Boston’s 8-1 molly whopping of the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. McLaughlin was filling in for Craig Smith, who was out with an illness, and certainly made quite the first impression.
Don’t be surprised if fans greet Marc McLaughlin with a mighty roar. The Boston Bruins forward expects 50-plus family and friends to attend Thursday’s matchup with the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. McLaughlin, a North Billerica, Mass., native and former Boston College standout will make his NHL debut in, likely slotting into Boston’s third-line right-wing spot in Craig Smith’s absence.
BOSTON — Marc McLaughlin made his NHL debut Thursday with his family, friends and more than a dozen Boston College teammates watching on at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins earned a dominant 8-1 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils. McLaughlin’s memorable moment reached its climax 12:04 into...
BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a month ago, Marc McLaughlin was finishing up his career at Boston College. On Thursday night, he was scoring a goal for the Boston Bruins.
The Billerica native and former Boston College captain made his NHL debut for Boston during Thursday night’s blowout win over the New Jersey Devils, taking a spot on the B’s third line due with Craig Smith out due to an illness.
He was no spectator in the victory. McLaughlin played 13 minutes and was part of the Bruins’ six-goal onslaught during the second period, getting down on one knee and firing a...
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
BOSTON (CBS) – While several other New England states have legalized sports betting in recent years, efforts have stalled in Massachusetts. Could that be changing in 2022?
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to State House News Service reporters Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy about why momentum could be shifting.
The Massachusetts House passed a sports betting bill in 2021, but legislation has gone nowhere in the senate. Karen Spilka, the senate president, has said in the past that sports betting is not among her top priorities.
The public largely supports sports betting, and a recent State House News poll found that 60%...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Soccer fans came together for Hartford Athletic’s home opener. The team, that’s only 4-years-old, kicked-off the season filled with momentum after a rocky start amid the pandemic. Fans arrived early for the game to enjoy food, drinks, and even kick around a ball. Kevin and Connor Fleming of Longmeadow, Mass. […]
Rochester, N.Y. — Hundreds of hockey players, coaches and fans travelled to Rochester from throughout the U.S. and Canada to take part in the Rochester Friendship Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Bill Gray’s Regional IcePlex. The numerous teams were comprised of, and for, individuals with developmental disabilities....
Here's a look at the high school scores and highlights from Friday, April 1. The Whalers came out on fire in their season opener. Sydnee Ramos went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, single and two RBIs. Hayleigh Chenard was 4-for-5 with a home run, three singles and two RBIs while Amelia Davis was 3-for-5 with a home run, double, single and three RBIs. Lilly Gray got the win on the mound as she struck out 15 while allowing three runs off six hits with no walks. For the Spartans, Mikayla Brightman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while Avery Clough was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Stang (0-1, 0-0 CCL) faces Dartmouth on Monday. The Whalers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) host Barnstable on Monday.
