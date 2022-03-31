ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle County, KY

Four arrests for meth after search of Carlisle car, home

westkentuckystar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic stop Tuesday and subsequent search of a residence in Carlisle County nets four arrests for methamphetamine. Carlisle County Sheriff’s deputies said they stopped 36-year-old Destiny Holder of Columbus for a traffic violation at the intersection of US 51 and KY 80...

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WETM

Avoca man arrested for having active meth lab in his home

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca man has been arrested for allegedly having stolen property and a meth lab in his home earlier this year. Alec Bowen, 26, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath in the afternoon on March 18. According to NYSP, the arrest was in connection to an active meth lab allegedly inside Bowen’s home that was reported in mid-January.
AVOCA, NY
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardwell, KY
City
Columbus, KY
County
Carlisle County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, KY
City
Carlisle, KY
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Drugs#Kentucky State Police#Carlisle County Sheriff#Ky 80
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

“A very dangerous combination”: Meth and fentanyl use in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state says a dangerous drug combo has become more popular in the last year and a half. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl and meth are starting to be used in tandem. “Fentanyl is just so prevalent in everything we’re seeing....
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Worker dies at Coca-Cola warehouse, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was accidentally killed on the job Wednesday evening. Memphis police confirmed a man died after accidentally being injured at the Coca-Cola warehouse on Southpoint Drive. That’s off Pleasant Hill Road in Capleville. The man died at the scene after an accident that happened...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy