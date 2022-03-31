George Johnson, Sr.

George Benjamin Hansen Sr., 89, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, 24 March 2022, after a long battle with heart and kidney issues, from cancer. He passed away at ANEW Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Easton while under hospice care at the facility. George was born in Leavenworth on...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
BALTIMORE, MD—Playing family members’ birth dates in Maryland Lottery games is a common practice that paid off this month for yet another lucky player. A Baltimore man won $50,000 by playing his mom’s birthday numbers in a Pick 5 game. The 64-year-old said he found out about his win by scanning his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app. After the …
Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road"
The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark.
The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone.
“It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said.
Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash.
“The past couple of days have been really...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County judge has found Jeffrey Burnham—the 47-year-old Cumberland man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law, and an elderly family friend—incompetent to stand trial.
Burnham is charged with murdering Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife, Kelly Robinette, 57, at their Ellicott City home on Sept. 30, 2021.
Both victims had been found with gunshot wounds. Howard County Police Department tactical officers found multiple spent .40 caliber shell casings throughout the residence.
Burnham’s mother, Evelyn, told authorities that Jeffrey wanted to confront his pharmacist brother about the COVID-19 vaccine, believing the government was using the shot to poison people.
Prior to...
The USS Delaware made its way up the Delaware River past the Delaware Memorial Bridge to dock at the Port of Wilmington on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. With winds whipping an American flag atop the conning tower, and creating chop for the tugboats gingerly nudging the nuclear submarine dockside, the Delaware arrived for a weekend commemoration of its commissioning two years ago.
Comments / 0