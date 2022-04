The start of Maryland Steeplechase season begins in the Baltimore area with the running of the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point Races on Saturday, April 9, at historic Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton in Harford County's horse country. The Elkridge-Harford Hunt Point-To-Point is a legendary testing ground for the country’s best timber horses....

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO