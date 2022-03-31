ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio to Spend $10.5 Million on Ballistics Tracing Machines

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State leaders on Thursday announced plans to spend $10.5 million on additional machines used to trace ballistic evidence from gun crimes. The spending increases from nine to...

www.usnews.com

WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
mycolumbuspower.com

South African woman mailed 34 packages of synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. According to NBC4i, a South African woman was arrested at John Glenn International Airport Thursday for allegedly sending synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons. Tanya Baird, 46, of South Africa, was arrested by federal agents on charges that she mailed 69...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Intel invests $50 million in Ohio higher education

Intel will invest $50 million into higher education in Ohio to ensure a pipeline of workers is ready for its massive semiconductor manufacturing plant near New Albany. Driving the news: The tech company announced the initiative Thursday at Columbus State Community College and invited colleges, universities and technical schools to submit grant proposals.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Ohio capital city to spend millions on upgraded bodycams

COLUMBUS — The mayor of Ohio's capital and largest city has announced a plan to spend nearly $19 million on upgraded police body-worn and in-cruiser cameras. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes more than 2,100 body-worn cameras and 450 in-car cameras. The cameras,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ballotpedia News

These 10 Ohio donors gave over $2.3 million

In Ohio politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $64.2 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $2.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Ohio state-level candidates...
OHIO STATE
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
