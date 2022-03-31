ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Are The Richest Billionaires In Texas

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UKJU_0evlM7bt00
Photo: Getty Images

In 2021, 660 billionaires were added to the worldwide roster. Interestingly enough, the United States is home to the most billionaires compared to any other country.

But how many of them live near you? Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in every state . Here's what what they said about it:

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Utah, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31.

There are 63 billionaires in Texas . Here's a look at the top five:

1) Elon Musk

  • Net worth: $289.9 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Austin, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

2) Alice Walton

  • Net worth: $68.1 billion (#18 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Walmart

3) Michael Dell

  • Net worth: $56.9 billion (#23 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Austin, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Dell computers

4) Jerry Jones

  • Net worth: $11.3 billion (#187 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Dallas, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys

5) Stanley Kroenke

  • Net worth: $10.7 billion (#196 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Electra, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Sports, real estate

To read Stacker's full report, click here .

Comments / 0

KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97

2K+

Followers

901

Posts

500K+

Views

Related
Ash Jurberg

Who are the 3 richest people in Miami?

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Miami. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
MIAMI, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in Jacksonville

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the two wealthiest people in Jacksonville. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Boston

Massachusetts has played a significant role in U.S. history. Four presidents were born in the state, and eight presidents graduated from Harvard. In addition, many noteworthy businesses started in Massachusetts, Dunkin' Donuts, New Balance, Sam Adams, Boston Beer, Fidelity, and many more.
BOSTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Naples, Florida

"We can’t become a nation of hamburger flippers and insurance salesmen." The person who said the statement above is a first-generation immigrant. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 at 16 and created something out of nothing.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Electra, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dell
Person
Alice Walton
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jerry Jones
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in Missouri

This billionaire asks his fans not to look him up on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. He says, "I've got better things to do. And frankly, so do you." He is an accomplished artist, engineer, and entrepreneur. His name is Jim McKelvey, and his net worth exceeds $4.2 billion, making him the fourth richest person in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in Cleveland

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Cleveland. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
CLEVELAND, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Henderson, Nevada

The Walton family is considered the richest family in the United States. Their combined wealth exceeds $247 billion, and the source of their wealth is Walmart. It was founded in Arkansas by two brothers, Sam and Bud Walton. Sam had four children, and Bud had two children, Ann Walton Kroenke and Nancy Walton Laurie.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Food And Drink#Americans#Forbes#Elon Musk Net#Spacex 2 Rrb#Texas Source#Dell
Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in Philadelphia

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Philadelphia. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

The 15 best, worst states for physicians in 2022

The top three states for physicians to practice medicine this year are in the Midwest and the worst are on the East Coast, according to one new ranking. The rankings for 2022 come from Wallethub, which looked at two key dimensions: opportunity and competition (70 points) and medical environment (30 points).
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FourStates

Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma among the worst states for women

MISSOURI- (KSNF/KODE) — Oklahoma (51) is ranked as the worst state for women in the United States, followed by Arkansas (49), Missouri (41) and Kansas(40.) In a new survey by WalletHub, they ranked all fifty states plus the District of Columbia based on women’s economic and social well-being and their health care and safety.
MISSOURI STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
901
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy