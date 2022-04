Cynthia Harris is best known for playing Sylvia Buchman on Mad About You. Prior to getting the role, she was born and raised in New York City. Cynthia started studying theater when she was just 12 years old and later on, pursued a dress in theater and literature. She performed at the Adams Memorial Theatre from 1955 to 1959 and studied acting with some of the greats, including Lee Strasberg and George Morrison.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO