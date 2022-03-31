Ben Smith Passes Away at 67

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gerry Frank, an Oregon icon, passed away on Sunday at the age of 98. Frank went to Ainsworth Grammar School and Lincoln High School in Portland. His next stop was Stanford University before he enlisted in the Army in 1943 and served in WWII. He received a Bachelor’s degree and Masters degree in Economic Politics from Cambridge. In 1952, he became the store manager for his family-owned business, the retail store Meier & Frank and was General Manager of the Salem store until 1965 when the business was sold to the May Company.

