Calhoun County, MS

Calhoun County takes brunt of storm damage in Northeast Mississippi

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
 2 days ago
This photograph, captured by a drone and provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, shows the remains of three outbuildings destroyed during a series of storms that swept across the Deep South, Wednesday. Calhoun received the brunt of the damage in Northeast Mississippi. COURTESY

TUPELO • A line of thunderstorms and straight line winds that moved through the region on Wednesday evening wreaked havoc on a portion of Calhoun County, but spared most of Northeast Mississippi.

The preliminary damage report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Thursday morning, showed only three counties in the Daily Journal coverage area – Calhoun, Lafayette and Oktibbeha – reported some type of damage to homes, ranging from affected to destroyed.

Of the three, Calhoun County was the only one to show significant damage. And the bulk of that was in the northeast corner of the county, said Sheriff Greg Pollan.

“Highway 9 from County Road 267 to the Pontotoc County line had extensive damage,” Pollan said. “I estimate there were 100 trees down. And when they went down, they took out the power lines. In just that stretch, there were at least a dozen homes damaged.”

By lunchtime on Thursday, the number of homes damaged across the county had grown to around two dozen. And officials had not even started counting the number of shops, barns and outbuildings damaged.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office used their drone to help assess damages. In one case, three outbuildings within a couple hundred feet of a house were destroyed, but the residence only lost one piece of tin.

“We were very fortunate that there has not been one report of someone being injured,” Pollan said.

Just to the north of Calhoun County, there were only a couple a houses damaged. Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency director Steven Quarles said a tree limb went through the roof of an house in Oxford, and a tree fell across a prefabricated structure in the county, cutting it in half.

“There was a lady in it at the time. She was carried to the hospital, but only had minor injuries,” Quarles said. “We came out of this lucky. Panola County was hit worse than us and it looks like Tallahatchie County got the brunt of it as far as damage in north Mississippi.”

Weather officials are still trying to determine if the damage was caused by tornadoes or just straight line winds. According to National Weather Service in Memphis, Tupelo saw a wind gust of 53 mph at 1:49 p.m. on March 30. Iuka and Corinth saw gusts in the upper 40s and Aberdeen, Amory and Oxford topped out around 45 mph.

AL.com

‘This thing could have been a lot worse’: Storm damages Robertsdale businesses, but no injuries in Baldwin County

Cathy Lassitter Byrd isn’t sure what’s next for her family’s property that used to be a part of Robertsdale’s business community along Alabama State Route 59. The roof of a warehouse within the complex that was once was the old Robertsdale Feed Store was ripped off its trusses and “thrown like a piece of tin foil” on the side of Wilters Street.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Flooding Update 3-23-22

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY CALHOUN COUNTY, ALABAMA Turn Around, Don’t Drown We are still receiving widespread reports of flooding throughout Calhoun County, especially in the Anniston/Oxford area. Overnight and throughout this morning, Calhoun County EMA received over 25 reports of general flooding, flooded roadways, and submerged vehicles. No injuries have been reported. Specific areas […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
KTRE

Mt Enterprise Storm Damage

Many of you submitted pictures of what you saw from your towns as the storms tore through the area last night. Staples says no easy solution to oil issues at Northeast Texas Energy Summit 2022. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. "We need to treat oil and natural gas like an...
WLWT 5

Quick-moving storms bring damage to Clinton, Warren counties

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A quick-moving storm system moved through Greater Cincinnati Wednesday afternoon bringing with it heavy rains and wind. An area of Greater Cincinnati that is now cleaning up the damage is Clinton and Warren counties. Both counties went under a tornado warning mid-afternoon, though there has been no confirmed tornado reported at this time.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Storms leave injuries, damage in Southeast

(CNN) — Severe storms across the Southeast are causing injuries and damage with strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes. In Escambia County, Alabama, not far from the Gulf Coast, six people from a mobile home park have been treated at a hospital for injuries sustained during a possible tornado, a spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told CNN.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
