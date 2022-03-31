ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 2 days ago

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday @ 10 AM through Thursday @ 10 AM. Note: The information above is...

bpdnews.com

Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody

A suspect is now in custody in connection to a string of attacks targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C. Police say the suspect is being questioned Tuesday morning by homicide detectives. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Man Who Allegedly Shot 5 Homeless Men in NYC and DC Has Been Arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot five homeless people in the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York over the last two weeks and killed two of them. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III, multiple news outlets reported. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed the arrest took place sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspect was transported to the Metropolitan Police’s homicide branch for an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMUR.com

Some flights diverted to Manchester on Thursday because of fog in Boston, officials say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Multiple planes that made unscheduled landings in Manchester on Thursday morning were diverted to the airport because of fog in Boston, officials said. Officials with Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said at least four aircraft were diverted there. Officials said the plan was to have the planes refueled at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport before continuing their planned trips to Boston.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
KTVZ

Best suburbs to live in America

Suburbia is deeply ingrained in American culture, growing in popularity alongside the country’s love affair with cars and its network of highways. As early as the 1830s, Brooklyn Heights laid claim to the title of the first suburb when it connected to Manhattan by steam ferries. A little over 100 years later, Levittown became the new model of suburban development, offering affordable, mass-produced houses on Long Island for veterans returning home after World War II.
REAL ESTATE
Fox11online.com

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Baltimore shootings, capping violent weekend

WBFF) – A 22-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday in South Baltimore, police said, capping a particularly violent weekend in the city. Officers found a man, later identified as Allan Howard, suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Medics treated him at the scene, but Howard died of his injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif — (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police...
SACRAMENTO, CA

