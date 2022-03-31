ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Police: Man struck by Metro-North train in Fairfield dies

By Liz Hardaway
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — A man was struck and killed by a Metro-North train Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department....

