North Carolina vs. Duke: This Is The One

There will be no denying what is rightfully theirs, as the Duke Blue Devils will beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game on Saturday. In a game that will absolutely decided by most horrendous officiating, the Duke Blue Devils will...
The Duke Blue Devils lost in the Final Four to end Coach K’s career, but was the Hall of Famer responsible for the loss to North Carolina?. The hottest ticket in March Madness history lived up to the hype as Duke and North Carolina played a thriller in New Orleans on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they came up short as the Tar Heels pulled out an 81-77 win to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame career in a disappointing fashion.
They say a rivalry is defined by its greatest moments. North Carolina added a legendary new chapter to its longtime rivalry history with Duke on Saturday night. Not only are the Tar Heels heading to the championship; they sent Coach K out with a loss in his final game. The...
NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for one of the most historical rivalry games of the season? A blue blood battle that could determine who has bragging rights. This game is bigger than Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski's last home game at Cameron. It's like a tale of two cities. A true Cinderella story where the clock is always ticking.
Considering North Carolina and Duke have met 257 times, but never once in the NCAA tournament, now is a great time for the first one — right here on the Final Four stage. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski wants to head into retirement with a sixth national championship, while first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, one of the school’s all-time great players, seeks the title that eluded him in 1991.
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — It’s the battle for Tobacco Road seen like never before. Duke University and the University of North Carolina face off in the Final Four for the first time in NCAA tournament history, which led to Governor Roy Cooper proclaiming North Carolina as The Center of the College Basketball Universe.
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Whether we like it or not there will be a winner and a loser of the UNC vs. Duke Final Four matchup game in New Orleans. A giant bunny at the North Carolina Zoo is making its pick for which team will win the game to advance to the National Championship.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Saturday night's Final Four historic game will always be remembered and a game fans will talk about forever. The UNC Tar Heels will advance to the National Championship after beating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the Final Four Saturday in New Orleans. The two...
It's astounding that for as excellent as both Duke and North Carolina have been for decades, the 2022 Final Four marks the first NCAA Tournament in which the two blue-blood programs meet. The last time both reached the national semifinals in the same season was 1991, before legendary Blue Devils...
One of college basketball's most storied rivalries takes center stage in the Final Four as the 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils face the 8-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday in New Orleans. It will be the first time the two schools meet in the NCAA tournament. Duke and North Carolina...
NEW ORLEANS -- North Carolina star big man Armando Bacot injured his right ankle Saturday night in the second half of the Final Four matchup with Duke -- but was able to return as the No. 8 Tar Heels squeezed past the rival Blue Devils 81-77 to secure a spot in the national championship game Monday.
