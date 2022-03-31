North Carolina vs. Duke: This Is The One

The Duke Blue Devils lost in the Final Four to end Coach K’s career, but was the Hall of Famer responsible for the loss to North Carolina?. The hottest ticket in March Madness history lived up to the hype as Duke and North Carolina played a thriller in New Orleans on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they came up short as the Tar Heels pulled out an 81-77 win to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame career in a disappointing fashion.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO