North Carolina vs. Duke: This Is The One

watchstadium.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 8th-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will take aim at the 2nd-seeded Duke...

watchstadium.com

FanSided

3 reasons Duke will beat UNC in Final Four

There will be no denying what is rightfully theirs, as the Duke Blue Devils will beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game on Saturday. In a game that will absolutely decided by most horrendous officiating, the Duke Blue Devils will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

March Madness 2022: Coach K and Duke choked vs. UNC in Final Four

The Duke Blue Devils lost in the Final Four to end Coach K’s career, but was the Hall of Famer responsible for the loss to North Carolina?. The hottest ticket in March Madness history lived up to the hype as Duke and North Carolina played a thriller in New Orleans on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they came up short as the Tar Heels pulled out an 81-77 win to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame career in a disappointing fashion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

They say a rivalry is defined by its greatest moments. North Carolina added a legendary new chapter to its longtime rivalry history with Duke on Saturday night. Not only are the Tar Heels heading to the championship; they sent Coach K out with a loss in his final game. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NOLA.com

Final Four breakdown: Heated rivals Duke and North Carolina in Saturday's second semifinal

Considering North Carolina and Duke have met 257 times, but never once in the NCAA tournament, now is a great time for the first one — right here on the Final Four stage. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski wants to head into retirement with a sixth national championship, while first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, one of the school’s all-time great players, seeks the title that eluded him in 1991.
COLLEGE SPORTS
