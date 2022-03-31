Bet on Xavier to Win the NIT Final

As the attention of the sports world turns to the NCAA basketball tournament, high-profile college basketball coaches take the spotlight. Because players are in college for just four to five seasons,...
Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
Michigan football lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea reneged on his verbal pledge and committed to Penn State instead.
Rappleyea, who plays at Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts, announced the decision on social media.
"Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality...
For the third consecutive year, Tod Kowalczyk has struck gold in the transfer portal, securing the services of a player who said no to Toledo the first time around, only to reevaluate and make his way to UT.
Four days ahead of the start of the 2022 Masters, five-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods still hasn't decided if he'll be able to compete in the tournament. In a tweet Sunday morning, Woods said he's headed to Augusta, Ga. to continue his preparation, but a final decision about entering the field will come down to the wire.
Comments / 0