ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

E3 game expo completely canceled this year

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3 for short, is not happening at all this year but will return the summer of 2023, according to an announcement issued Thursday by the Entertainment Software Association....

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Why is E3 2022 cancelled? A timeline of E3's recent woes

It's official: E3 2022 has been completely cancelled, with no physical or digital event taking place. But exactly why was E3 2022 cancelled? That's a complicated question with a lengthy answer. "We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Video Game
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

E3 2022 Fully Canceled, Will Return in 2023 With “Reinvigorated Showcase”

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the largest trade event for the video game industry, will not take place digitally or in person in 2022 but will return next year. The Entertainment Software Association issued a statement Thursday announcing the decision.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Game Studio Buying Spree Lays Groundwork for Next Streaming BattleNintendo Delays 'Breath of the Wild' Sequel Until Spring 2023How Xbox Normalizes Indie Games With Its Self-Publishing Program Typically, E3 takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and draws over 66,000 attendees and over 200 exhibitors. Due to coronavirus concerns, the event took place virtually in 2021, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar+

E3 2022 Schedule – Everything we know so far

The E3 2022 schedule isn't close to being locked down, even with just three months to go until the event. Usually, E3 would run as a physical event around the middle of June at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, but, due to the pandemic, for the last two years it's been a digital event.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

‘Knack’ trademark recently filed by Sony in Japan

A trademark has been filed for Knack in Japan by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The trademark itself was spotted by Gematsu and uploaded to Chizai Watch, the same place Sega filed a Sonic Frontiers trademark before its official announcement. There’s currently no other indication as to what the Knack trademark is for, or if Sony is just refiling it for copyright purposes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Go read this Kotaku story about difficult workplace conditions at an Xbox studio

Kotaku has published an extensive article about difficult workplace conditions at Undead Labs, a Microsoft-owned game studio known for the State of Decay series, that you should go read. The article details allegations of sexism at the company and a lack of direction that hurt morale, and it arrives amidst several other recent reports and allegations of challenging workplace conditions at game development studios.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

EA isn't doing an E3-style show this year

The summer season of videogame conferences is slowly approaching, and some of the big ones, including GDC and PAX East, are returning to in-person events in what we all hope will prove to be a post-Covid world. (For wealthy Western nations, at least.) But one big show will not be coming back as usual.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

E3 2022 Has Been Cancelled as Event Eyes 2023 Return

Despite initial statements suggesting another year of an online-only edition of their gaming expo, the Electronic Software Association has opted to cancel E3 2022 altogether. The news came via a tweet from PC gaming tech company Razer's PR lead Will Powers, who had received an email regarding the digital event. Soon after, the association confirmed that the showcase was indeed dead.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

New Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022 announced

Major Nelson and Microsoft have confirmed the new Xbox Games with Gold that will be made available next month during April 2022 the lineup includes Another Sight, and platform puzzler Hue. Xbox Backward Compatibility additions include the ability to test your intergalactic tycoon skills in Outpost Kaloki X, and racing skills in MX vs ATV Alive.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Gamescom 2022: everything we know so far

Gamescom is back in all its glory, with Gamescom 2022 shaping up to be one of the most significant events on the gaming calendar. Unlike last year, Gamescom 2022 will take place as both a digital and in-person event (though that was also the plan in 2021), with the physical part taking place in Cologne, Germany once again and the whole event being streamed online across the globe for everyone to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Meta's Quest Gaming Showcase Set for April 20

Facebook parent company Meta said Wednesday that its second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will take place April 20. The event gives fans of the VR headset the latest on new games and more. Start time is set for 10 a.m. PT on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Oculus TV. The...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Diablo 4 Will Have Five Regions With Over 150 Dungeons

When Blizzard announced Diablo 4 in 2019, not much was known about the game aside from a few pieces of concept art, and a couple of teaser trailers here and there. Now in the latest quarterly update for the game, the company has revealed more details that we might be able to look forward to in terms of content.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
FOXBusiness

PlayStation taking on Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online with new subscription tiers

Sony Interactive Entertainment is revamping its PlayStation Plus subscription service in an effort to take on competitors Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online. Starting in June, PlayStation Plus will offer three new subscription tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. PlayStation Plus Essential will offer the two monthly downloadable games, exclusive...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Survival game Green Hell VR coming to Quest 2 on April 7

Green Hell VR is a virtual reality version of the 2019 PC game where players must survive after being stranded in the rainforests of the Amazon. Green Hell VR: Quest Edition uses the Quest 2 headset's Asynchronous Spacewarp (ASW) feature for lower latency. The game will launching for Quest 2...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy