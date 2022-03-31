ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock the Cause 5K benefiting Adrienne’s House

By WXXV Staff
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rock House Kids gets major donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline safe haven for young people got a major donation for a planned expansion. Rock House Kids received a $50,000 grant from the Kiwanis Charities of Rockford. It puts Rock House less than $50,000 away from its $545,000 goal. The expansion includes a recreational activity center with a basketball court, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WJHL

Shamrock Shuffle 5k to benefit local Ronald McDonald House

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The second annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k will be held in Johnson City on Saturday, March 19. Proceeds from the race benefit the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, which provides a temporary home for families with children in the hospital so they may remain close to one another. The race will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Connecticut Post

Milford kids rock the day away in rocking chairs for a cause

MILFORD — Local church youth group members rocked the day — and night — away Saturday, maintaining a fundraising tradition that extends more than four decades. Ten members of the First United Church of Christ's Junior Pilgrim Fellowship group participated in the annual Rock-a-Thon, in which these middle school aged children spend 24 hours in rocking chairs to raise money for nonprofits, and had a good time doing it.
MILFORD, CT
WISH-TV

Circle City Donut Dash 5k to benefit local teachers, schools this weekend

The seventh annual Circle City Donut Dash 5k is happening in Indy this weekend in support of teachers and local schools. WISH-TV is once again sponsoring the event which benefits the organization Teachers Treasures. The race starts at 9 am on Saturday, March 19. It also has a new start/finish...
ADVOCACY
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

St. Paddy’s Day 5K Walk/Run Returns

“They’re not so concerned about it being cold although I’ll be honest I’ve had a lot of people say hey it’s too cold for me but it is what it is. There’s a lot of people who just wanna be a part of something where there’s people interacting with one another again so it’s very special to the community to be back doing events like this.” said Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise President Ryan Siebert.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WJTV 12

St. Patrick’s 5K Run held at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K run at The District at Eastover on Thursday, March 17. “It’s the district at Eastover’s first ever ‘Irish at Eastover 5K run.’ While the race is the main attraction, hundreds came out to enjoy food, games and live music.” Runners took off as soon […]
JACKSON, MS

