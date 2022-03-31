ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North...

MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
New York State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity for growth-seeking investors to go shopping. These rapidly-growing Nasdaq 100 stocks offer incredible value and significant long-term upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
#North American
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb a bit and oil prices slide sharply for a second day. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 33,111, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.
STOCKS
Reuters

Shares bounce, US yield curve inverts after strong jobs data

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Government bond yields resumed their upward climb on Friday as a key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted once more on signs of persistent inflation, while falling oil prices ended the week with their sharpest weekly drop in two years. U.S. data...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

This group of stocks is flagging a rebound, and that’s good news for the S&P 500, says technical analyst

Stocks have kicked off Tuesday’s trading on a stronger note, as oil trails and markets keep one eye on hawkish Fed talk and another on the brutal battle for Ukraine. Some of that positivity may come from the fact investors look ready to choose higher rates over higher inflation, with the former seen as less toxic for companies in the longer run, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks End Lower, Ending Market's Worst Quarter in 2 Years

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, a pair of traders work on the floor, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Stocks edged lower in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS

