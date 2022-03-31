ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Icy floodwaters shut down parts of 2 highways near MN-ND border

By Shaymus McLaughlin
A surge of icy floodwaters has closed portions of two highways along the Minnesota-North Dakota border.

MnDOT announced the closures Wednesday morning, saying there was "water over the road" along a couple of short stretches north of East Grand Forks, Minnesota. The shut down continued into Thursday.

The impacted roads are:

  • Highway 317 from the Red River to the Highway 220 intersection
  • Highway 220 from from Marshal CR 4 to Marshal CR 5

MnDOT District 2 shared a photo of the situation Thursday:

The flooding is not impacting the road on the North Dakota side, according to that state's DOT.

Just over a week ago, Highway 9 near Ada was also dealing with flooding.

