Icy floodwaters shut down parts of 2 highways near MN-ND border

Shaymus McLaughlin

A surge of icy floodwaters has closed portions of two highways along the Minnesota-North Dakota border.

MnDOT announced the closures Wednesday morning, saying there was "water over the road" along a couple of short stretches north of East Grand Forks, Minnesota. The shut down continued into Thursday.

The impacted roads are:

Highway 317 from the Red River to the Highway 220 intersection

Highway 220 from from Marshal CR 4 to Marshal CR 5

MnDOT District 2 shared a photo of the situation Thursday:

The flooding is not impacting the road on the North Dakota side, according to that state's DOT.

Just over a week ago, Highway 9 near Ada was also dealing with flooding.