ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Celebrating Women in CCEE: Sadie Brockett

By Anna Keplinger
iastate.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating Women’s History Month this March, Iowa State University Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering is highlighting past, present and future women in engineering. Sadie Brockett is a senior in Construction Engineering and the President of the Associated General Contractors of America, Iowa State Chapter. Growing up...

news.engineering.iastate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Happy Pi Day! Celebrate Women in STEM with these experiments

Pi is one of the most well-known constants in mathematics. It is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Today, women across the globe are Dressing for STEM! The past seven years, female STEM professionals wear purple on Pi Day to encourage girls to go into STEM fields. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
CELEBRATIONS
Newswatch 16

Celebrating area women in leadership roles

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The game of baseball might be for boys, but beyond the mound and home plate, the playing field has become more diverse. Katie Beekman joined the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in June of 2010. She's been General Manager since 2019. Her career started with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, though...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
22 WSBT

Expo for Women celebrates female empowerment

Coming to the Century Center on Tuesday, March 22 from 2-8 p.m., the Expo for Women is a day set aside for shopping, relaxation and rejuvenation. This event supports women from all different backgrounds, encouraging them to connect with other women in the community. This year's theme is A Day...
CELEBRATIONS
EASTside Magazine

Celebrating Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, we are taking a moment to look back at the inspiring stories of Austin women. This is just a small selection of the many incredible women we have had the opportunity to work with. From artists to musicians to community leaders, these women are making history.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Engineering#Internships
Midland Daily News

Marilla Historical Society to celebrate 'extraordinary' women

COPEMISH -- The Marilla Historical Society invites the community to celebrate and honor the extraordinary women and extraordinary “ordinary” women who have helped build area communities. Through role playing, readings, live music by Maryanne Rivers and special exhibits, those in attendance from 2-4:30 p.m. on March 26 will...
COPEMISH, MI
KWQC

Celebrating the growing number of women in healthcare

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During March, we honor the women who made history. But there are millions of women making history right now as healthcare workers during the pandemic. The number of women in healthcare has been increasing for several years now. 80% of the overall growth in healthcare over the last twenty years has been women, according to the U.S. Census. They report that women account for 75% of full-time healthcare workers today.
HEALTH
Channel 3000

2 local women celebrate their 100th birthdays in style

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — It’s Oscars season and two truly award-worthy women in the Philadelphia area were celebrated on Sunday. “Movies” was the theme of a 100th birthday bash in Center City for Shirley Bornstein. Bornstein’s family has a long history in the film industry, which she continued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Shropshire Star

Shropshire event celebrates women in business

A group of inspirational businesswomen once again shared their expertise at an event to mark International Women’s Day. They shared stories and top tips from their areas of expertise at the home of Shrewsbury Town FC on March 8. As in previous years, this international occasion was marked locally...
SOCIETY
KHOU

Celebrating women in business with Dawn McCarthy

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy and her blog, Dawn's Corner, click here. For more information on the products featured in this segment, click through below:. Maddalena Wines - Created for women who are looking to make their mark on the world just like Maddalena Riboli, the wines namesake, did herself!
HOUSTON, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Wendler, McBroom: Student-athletes and family life

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on Intercollegiate Athletics. Jerry Kill was Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) football coach from 2001 until 2007, during the same time President Wendler was SIU’s chancellor. Recruiting student-athletes was one of Coach Kill’s greatest strengths. He told Chancellor Wendler that before committing to a particular student, he always wanted to have a meal where the student lived, with the student’s family, whatever that may have been. Not in a restaurant but in the kitchen or dining room of a house or apartment that the student called home. Kill believed that he could more effectively coach someone if he knew where the student came from — understanding the home cultures of student-athletes. Coach Kill recognized how college freshmen were often still strongly connected to their families, for better or for worse.
SPORTS
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD
WJCL

Volunteers are key part to Club Championship's success

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Club Car Championship is now in its fifth year at the Deer Creek Course at the Landings. And during that time, volunteers have played a key role in the success of the tournament. “If somebody wants to volunteer, we have lots and lots of moving...
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC 29 News

ReadyKids receives $25,000 from UVA School of Law softball tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colleges from all over the country came to Charlottesville to benefit ReadyKids. The University of Virginia School of Law held its annual softball invitational for the organization. Schools flew to the Commonwealth to help the cause. Together they helped raise $25,000 for child services. “Having ongoing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy