This week is spring break for many kids around Grand Rapids and the West Michigan Tourist Association has a number of activities for kids to enjoy. If you are just looking to get your child out of the house, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. You can see life sized dinosaurs and you can explore what the old Grand Rapids used to look like. if you are a Kent County resident, parking is free and you can get reduced adult admission. Admission for those under 17 is free.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 39 MINUTES AGO